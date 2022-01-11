Kyrie Irving tweaks ankle, calls out Blazers’ Nassir Little for ‘unnecessary’ dive

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving appeared to roll his ankle on a scary play in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game in Portland but remained in the game, and afterward called out Blazers forward Nassir Little for what Irving felt was an ‘unnecessary’ play.

Irving and Little chased after a loose ball that was rolling out of bounds and had gone off Irving. Little raced alongside Irving and slid to try and gain possession, but as he went to the ground Irving had to leap to avoid his leg being taken out from under him. Little continued sliding as Irving landed, and Kyrie tweaked his left ankle upon impact. Irving called it a “bad play,” but said he had nothing against Little personally.

Here is the diving play by Nassir Little that Kyrie Irving felt was ‘unnecessary.’ Irving rolled his left ankle but finished the game and said he’ll be available for Chicago. pic.twitter.com/4qOkQpEl6j — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) January 11, 2022

Kyrie Irving on the play where he hurt his ankle: “It was a bad play. It was unnecessary for him to dive that far away from the ball. … There’s no place in our game for it. I get the intent from Nassir, it’s nothing against him. But it was unnecessary.” — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 11, 2022

Irving also said he would be ready to play on Wednesday against the Bulls.

Little defended himself on Twitter on Tuesday morning, tweeting that people are “delusional” if they believe the dive was unnecessary.

I would never hurt someone on purpose, I have the utmost respect for Kyrie! But y’all are delusional if you think this is a bad play, and id do it again. Idgaf what y’all talkin about https://t.co/kcChvvupG4 — Nassir Little (@2ez_nassie) January 11, 2022

The Blazers went on to win the game, 114-108.

Story continues

List