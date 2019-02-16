Kyrie Irving: 'Some truth' in Marcus Morris' criticism of Celtics teammates originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kyrie Irving was no different than the rest of the Celtics who reacted to Marcus Morris' harsh criticism of the team following a home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers a week ago.

"There was some truth into [Morris' comments]," said Irving, who has missed the past two games - both Celtics wins - following Morris' comments and spoke on the matter for the first time Saturday.

"We obviously understand we have a lot of talent in our locker room," Irving said. "So, it's been a lot to manage. We've come out pretty successful. Obviously, not as successful as we would like to be."

What really struck a chord with many was how Morris described the team not having fun, even in stretches in which they were winning games.

"I watch all these other teams in the league, they're jumping on the court, all the stuff that looks like they're enjoying their teammates' success," Morris said at the time. "And they're playing together, and they're playing to win. When I look at us I see a bunch of individuals."

From Irving's perspective, having a never-satisfied outlook is what the great teams do with little effort or thought put into it.

"That's just overall the attitude you have to have in order to win in this league," Irving said. "You want to be the top team in the East. You want to be one of the top teams in the whole entire league, have playoff position. Enjoy the regular season, have fun. At the end of the day, I've also played in...when I was in Cleveland my beginning years, it wasn't fun every single day. Things happen within the locker room and you just have to move on and the maturity of young players understanding that, it's just part of the business.

Irving added, "it's not college, nobody is babying you. You [media] guys aren't going to baby you, hold back your tongue or your words. It's OK to make mistakes. The judgments outside don't really matter in terms of what you feel about yourself."

And it is that mindset that Irving has adopted that allows him to deal with the ebb and flow of the NBA rumor mill in addition to the criticism and credit often bestowed upon NBA players in over-the-top doses.

"No one is going to validate who I am anymore," Irving said. "I'm used to doing it; I struggled with it. Just mentally, really figuring out how powerful words are and what they mean to me. Nobody is going to tell me who I am going to be anyway. Once I started believing that, all this became a lot easier.

Irving did not say when that transformation began, but he did shed some light on the primary factor behind it.

"I started listening to myself. It really comes down to. I stopped listening to everyone else telling me who I was supposed to be; a scorer, a passer, ‘he's not as good as this'...I'm a great player. I know that. Nobody is ever going to take that away from me. I go as far as I take myself. Once I had that confidence inside of me and believed it every single day...it made this a lot easier to just be who I am and be the person I'm destined to be and that's to service others and change this game. It's not gonna be another player like me and I understand that. We're all one of one and I support that."

