Kyrie Irving on title-winning shot for Cavaliers: ‘Emotionally, I wasn’t as invested as I should have been’

Kyrie Irving made the championship-winning shot for the Cavaliers in 2016.

He also reportedly considered requesting a trade that offseason.

Irving was unsatisfied in Cleveland in a way that even repeatedly reaching the NBA Finals didn’t fix. He sulked – maybe because of LeBron James – then requested a trade the following summer. Now with the Celtics, Irving reflected on that title-clinching basket.

Irving, via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:

“It felt great,” he said matter-of-factly of the shot. “It felt good. Obviously being one of the historic teams to come back from 3-1 in the finals and that was pretty special, but after the game I was like, ‘what’s next?’ Like this was cool, this was nice but I didn’t even realize how big that shot was because it’s in my DNA to get riled up but at the end of the day I just wanted to hug my dad, hug my sister and I was just ready to move on. “It was a weird point in my life at that point, so it was like emotionally I wasn’t as invested as I should have been to enjoy it at the magnitude of it. But it was pretty cool.”

Irving clearly marches to his own drum. Few players would brush off such a huge moment like that.

But at least he seems much more fulfilled in Boston, so that’s great for him.