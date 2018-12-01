Kyrie Irving takes Collin Sexton to school, leads Celtics to dominant victory over Cavaliers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

BOSTON – Kyrie Irving goes into total recall mode when he's asked about dealing with veteran point guards who showed absolutely no mercy on him when he was a rookie.

"My first game of my rookie season was against Jose Calderon," Irving recalled.

He had six points and seven assists while Calderon, then with the Toronto Raptors, had a double-double of 15 points and 11 assists.

"He took me everywhere he wanted on the court," Irving said. "I was a nervous wreck out there."

It served as a teachable moment for Irving, the kind of lesson he was more than up to doling out to Cleveland rookie Collin Sexton in Boston's 128-95 blowout win on Friday.

Irving had one of his more efficient games of the season, scoring 29 points on 11-for-15 shooting to go with four rebounds and four assists.

Sexton wasn't too shabby with 15 points, but he did it on 6-for-18 shooting and had almost as many turnovers (3) as assists (4).

It was an unequivocal beating administered by Irving as he blended in jumpers, drives to the basket and 3-pointers that left no doubt as to who the best player on the floor for either team, was tonight.

"It's just part of the league," Irving said, referring to veterans going hard at youngsters when they first get to the NBA. "My job as a veteran is to play my game, but also set a standard."

But there was more to this matchup than a proven, well-established all-star like Irving taking the highly drafted rookie to school.

Irving was acquired by Boston from Cleveland in a trade package that included a draft pick used by the Cavs (from Brooklyn) to select Sexton.

And while the two are different players, Sexton will have a lot of the same pressure on him as the Cavs point guard of the future, akin to what Irving experienced when he was selected by Cleveland with the top overall pick in 2011.

Cleveland coach Larry Drew knew the Cavs were getting a good player when Sexton was selected by Cleveland with the eighth overall pick in last June's NBA draft.

But what has surprised him more than anything else, is the level of competitiveness that Sexton plays at when facing elite guards such as Irving.

"He has really shown he's not afraid to play against anybody," Drew said. "As a rookie, when I watch him play, he reminds me of some guys back in my day, guys that come into this league and just have a will … they don't care who they play against. They're going to lay it on the line. They're going to play as hard as they can play.

Drew added, "I always thought Collin … he always had the reputation of being a competitor. But I never thought it would be at this level, to be perfectly honest. I watched him while he was at Alabama and I know that this guy, I know that he plays hard but the way he has come out and played against some of the elite guards, has really been a big surprise. He's a guy that just doesn't back down. He still has a lot of learning to do, but he's very receptive to learning."

And that is a good thing because Irving on Friday was a more than willing teacher to school Sexton every chance he got.

"He's a really good player," Irving said of Sexton. "I've been a fan of his since he was in high school. I watch all these young guys, they come into the league drafted high. Obviously, I've been doing a little studying as well, just waiting for that moment to play against a young guy like that who's very talented."

