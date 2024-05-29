Is Kyrie Irving sporting moccasins? Here’s the story behind Maverick star’s shoes

During the Western Conference Finals, Kyrie Irving wore his signature Anta KAI 1 shoes with a “Chief Hélà” colorway.

The Chief Hélà’ colorway is a nod to Irving’s Native American heritage and also doubles as the superstar’s handle on X, formerly Twitter.

Irving’s shoes which resemble the popular Native American moccasins are brown with gold accents and brown fringe along the heel.

Irving’s mother, Elizabeth Larson who died when he was four years old, was a descendant of the Standing Rock Sioux though she was adopted as a young child.

Irving reconnected with his Native American heritage in 2018 and participated in a naming ceremony where he received the name Little Mountain and became active in the community tweeting support for their protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline and giving a six-figure donation.

Irving and the Mavericks have a 3-1 series lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves and will look to close out the series at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Target Center.