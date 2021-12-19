Kyrie Irving situation: Sean Marks’ hand forced during meeting with agent?

Those discussions were somewhat contentious, added a source. Some within the Nets organization believed Marks left the meeting feeling as if his hand had been forced, he said. Although Durant has signed an extension, Harden (and Irving) have player options in the summer.

Source: Matthew Brooks @ NetsDaily

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

As KD and Kyrie join 8 Nets in protocols, Sean Marks explains why Kyrie is back: “Environment’s changed. COVID has done a number on the team and on society in general.” Marks says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie yet on if he might get vaccinated down the road espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:49 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Patty Mills on the idea of Kyrie Irving coming back for road games: “It’ll be great. It feels like we’re kind of dropping like flies at the moment, so any help we can get.” #Nets

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I have not talked to Kyrie about vaccination status. I don’t think that’s being appropriate right now. I mean the times I’ve gone to see him these are about forming bonds and forming friendships. And having conversations about family….”

Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving’s return pic.twitter.com/SPuaBLt41m – 7:53 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

With 10 Nets in health and safety protocols and Kevin Durant’s heavy workload, Sean Marks acknowledges the obvious: The circumstances when they made the decision to keep Kyrie Irving away aren’t the circumstances anymore. (from @AP) apnews.com/article/f19f8b… – 7:15 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The #Nets have ten players in the protocols, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Nic Claxton is out with a sore wrist. #magic #nba – 7:13 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

–#Nets GM Sean Marks – 6:36 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Nets now have 10 players in the protocols, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Nic Claxton is also sitting out tonight with wrist soreness. That’s 11 players who won’t be available tonight against Orlando. – 6:21 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

– #Nets Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving return pic.twitter.com/bok4sKLXg5 – 6:06 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Nets GM Sean Marks: “These are unforeseen circumstances and I hate to say it that it’s almost like we’ve gone back to six months, a year ago unfortunately with the cases rising.” – 6:04 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

-Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving – 6:04 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s return: “I’m excited to have Kyrie back. He’s an incredible player, no matter what capacity. We’ll incorporate him in. It’s a positive for our group.” pic.twitter.com/TwCauiSl6s – 6:02 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Sean Marks wouldnt answer whether Kyrie will be a part time player after others return from protocols because, he said, that’s “hypothetical.” – 5:58 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Steve Nash says the Nets’ initial decision on Kyrie Irving stemmed from the impact on continuity Irving’s differing home/road status would have had on the team. “Continuity’s out the window now,” Nash said pregame, citing the team’s brutal stretch of injuries. – 5:54 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“The environment has changed. COVID has done a number on the team and on society in general. That’s certainly changed, managing our overall player load, that’s something we’ve gotta be aware of…”

-Nets Sean Marks answers what’s changed where now regarding Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/ADCHolgzig – 5:54 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Sean Marks and Steve Nash say the same thing: Nets decided not to incorporate Kyrie Irving at the beginning of the season for “continuity” reasons, but both say “continuity has been thrown out the window.” – 5:51 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Nash: “Excited to have Kyrie back… frankly continuity has been thrown out the window with COVID, injuries… we are putting an extra strain on a lot of guys. He can help us there and his talent is an unusual resource that we can lean on to help us navigate the season” – 5:51 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Nets GM Sean Marks, in part: “Our objective is to win…. We’re sitting here faced with a roster that has been decimated (over last several days); I’m forced to make decisions ….In essence, this is the best decision for this team at this juncture, with what we’re dealing with.” – 5:48 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Sean Marks added he believes Kyrie Irving is in good shape but that there will be a ramp up when he is allowed back on the floor. – 5:42 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Sean Marks says the Nets have not seen Kyrie Irving on the court yet and they don’t know what shape he is in yet because he hasn’t been on the floor with the team yet. – 5:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Sean Marks said he isn’t worried about the what-ifs that could come from Irving rejoining the team, including the negative ones. Said it’s the best decision that the team could have right now. – 5:39 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I think our objective here is to win. At the end of the day we’re sitting here faced with a roster that has been decimated…. this is the best decision at this juncture right now with what we’re dealing with.”

Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving – 5:39 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Sean Marks: “Our objective here is to win. Everybody is here to win… we have a roster that has been decimated. I am forced to make decisions. This is the best decision for this team at this juncture with what we are dealing with.” – 5:38 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Sean Marks says the Nets are not concerned with a potential negative impact Kyrie Irving can have on the Nets. The Nets have the No. 1 seed in the East and a top defense, but Marks says bringing Kyrie back can only benefit the basketball team. I agree. – 5:38 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Sean Marks says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving yet about whether he is open to getting vaccinated down the road. He says that conversations with Irving about that could happen later when he is in the fold. – 5:37 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Sean Marks says “we all” understand the implications of Kyrie Irving not being vaccinated and returning to the team amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. I would have to assume “we all” includes Kyrie himself. – 5:37 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

So I’m confused. Marks says that the fact COVID has gotten worse has something to do with the fact they are bringing back an unvaccinated Kyrie back. pic.twitter.com/pzRMNm8NVz – 5:34 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Marks said testing for players to return varies by situation. He declines to elaborate on what it would take testing wise for Irving to return – 5:33 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Sean Marks says the Nets in health and safety protocols will have different testing based on whether they’ve been vaccinated or not, booster shots, and symptoms. – 5:33 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Sean Marks says load management played a role in the decision to allow Kyrie Irving to play part-time: “The overall environment has changed as we’ve all known, drastically. … Managing our overall player load, that’s something we’ve got to be aware of.” – 5:32 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Sean Marks:”Several months we made a decision that was best for the team for continuity… this was a decision of what is best for the team now.” – 5:32 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Sean Marks meeting with the media now – 5:30 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

I checked with the league, and Kyrie Irving does not need consecutive negative COVID tests on 5 straight days.

He only needs negative tests 2 days in a row to join the Nets as a part-time player, even if unvaxxed.

Everything explained for @NYDNSports:

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:25 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @ForbesSports

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Enter Covid Protocols As Brooklyn Nets Now Have 9 Players In Protocols via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 1:49 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Kyrie Irving enters health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 1:31 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Summary of Kyrie attempting to return to the Nets pic.twitter.com/HuBawD059R – 1:27 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Unvaccinated players must enter protocols if they are a close contact. Doesn’t necessarily mean Kyrie has COVID. He could have just been hanging out with someone who does have it. Maybe a teammate. Maybe someone else who went into protocols today. – 1:05 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Nets’ place Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving in COVID health, safety protocols nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/18/net… – 12:59 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

The Nets say Kyrie Irving has entered the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. – 12:54 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

From the Nets: Kyrie Irving in health and safety protocols. He couldn’t have played tonight anyway. Needed to return five consecutive years before rejoining team, per league health and safety guidelines. pic.twitter.com/N8QQo9joVF – 12:50 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Nets star Kyrie Irving has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols. – 12:46 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

The Brooklyn Nets will bring Kyrie Irving back onto the roster as a part-time player.

@Brian Geltzeiler tells @Will_Perdue32 Steve Nash deserves a lot of credit for the way he’s navigating his head coaching role #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/v2gXxiK4WD – 11:32 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

I jumped on CBS-2 with @OvermyerTV to talk about the Kyrie situation and what it means for the @Brooklyn Nets

fb.watch/9ZBgS3Oa5L/ – 8:02 AM

The plan to bring back Kyrie Irving was put into motion as early as last week, sources tell me and NetsDaily. Setting the stage, the Nets made the decision on October 12 to ban Kyrie Irving from team activities until he was “eligible to be a full participant,” either by getting the COVID-19 vaccine… or until the New York City mandate changed. For the first two months of the season, the Nets did not waiver from that decision. That all changed after a mid-December meeting. -via NetsDaily / December 19, 2021

With Kevin Durant and James Harden among the league leaders in minutes per game and shouldering a heavy load, an agent of at least one of them met with GM Sean Marks, according to an insider. -via NetsDaily / December 19, 2021

A Nets spokesman, however, firmly denies any such meeting took place. -via NetsDaily / December 19, 2021