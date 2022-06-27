Kyrie Irving to sign MLE deal with Lakers?

Jake Fischer: Sources with knowledge of the situation have increasingly believed Kyrie Irving’s willingness to opt out of Brooklyn, sign the $6M taxpayer midlevel with the Lakers, where Irving can re-sign long-term in 2023. More on @getcallin with @BigWos at 7:30ET: https://t.co/Qyn7Obfi2P

We're getting started now… I'm sure Kyrie and the Nets will be a big discussion point as well.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have increasingly believed Kyrie Irving’s willingness to opt out of Brooklyn, sign the $6M taxpayer midlevel with the Lakers, where Irving can re-sign long-term in 2023.

Kyrie: “Okay, who wants to work on a sign-and-trade!?!?!?!. Let’s get it going!!”

The Nets listening to the league office explain to them that they’re going to accept a Kyrie for Westbrook trade. pic.twitter.com/qDpi2jQA0a – 12:41 PM

The Lakers: “Can we discuss a Kyrie Irving trade?”

The Nets: “Sure. Who are you willing to offer?”

The Lakers: “Russell West-

What a disaster the Kyrie Irving situation turned out to be in Brooklyn. My goodness gracious. – 12:37 PM

Knicks fans, if the options are Kyrie on a 4-year max or Brunson on a 4-year max, which do you prefer? – 12:34 PM

According to Windhorst (via SC), the Nets would rather lose Kyrie than have a status quo situation. – 12:32 PM

Kyrie Irving to discuss sign-and-trade deals looking to leave Brooklyn #NBA

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

You never really hear much about that Kyrie Irving guy any more do you? – 12:25 PM

I think about the Cavs offering Kyrie Irving for a Jamal Murray + picks package back in 2017 pretty frequently. – 12:06 PM

Kevin Durant playoff win% with super star teammates:

78.6 — Steph Curry

75

70

65

60

57.3 — Russell Westbrook

If this is the end, I’m going to miss Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Kevin Durant defending, supporting, and kowtowing to Kyrie Irving as he selfishly sabotaged last season. This Core Four truly deserved each other – 11:58 AM

A few things swirling…

– Case has been filed vs #Texans, per Buzbee

– Watson/NFL/NFLPA hearing is Tuesday

– The 1st 4 games of the ALCS preview were insane!!!

– #Rockets – Wall separation soon

– Nets Irving seeking trade

I’m sure #TheATeam will be fired up. I’m on vacation!! – 11:54 AM

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The latest on the “Kyrie to the Lakers” rumors, plus listener questions about which veterans that could/should be retained. Melo? Dwight? *None* of them? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

Sources: Kyrie Irving has requested and received permission from the Nets to find sign-and-trade offers from other teams. Kevin Durant still hasn’t spoken to Nets front office. Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn remains unlikely. More for @NYDNSports

This week Kyrie Irving will make a decision on his $36 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

@Brian Scalabrine believes he should opt in and “prove himself”. pic.twitter.com/K4ut3jnXKb – 11:07 AM

Is Kyrie Irving trying to make his way out of Brooklyn, and is Kevin Durant next? Exploring the Nets situation that might dominate the NBA summer, at @TheAthletic, with @Alex Schiffer and @Joe Vardon

Amid all of the Kyrie Irving speculation, he is 95-1 to win #NBA Most Valuable Player award in 2022-23. Bradley Beal is 110-1 and Zach LaVine is 160-1. Steph Curry is 18-1 behind seven others. Doncic, Embiid, Giannis are 1-2-3 most likely. LeBron James is 23-1. – 8:40 AM

Two weeks ago I hadn’t even considered Kyrie to the Lakers as a possibility.

A week ago I was intrigued but dismissive, focused on more seemingly plausible offseason scenarios.

Now I’m really starting to believe it’s their only hope of contending next season. – 10:37 PM

ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + @Jonathan Givony recap the draft + preview free agency: Nets, Kyrie, fake KD trades, Ayton, DET/ORL drafts, Sixers trade, deals that didn't happen (but still might), more:

New Dunc’d On Prime: BRK; WAS; UTA; NOP; GSW: Huge Offseason Outlook Day. @Danny Leroux

"Basketball is obviously the most important thing but I try not to let that get in the way of somebody else's personal decision… whatever happens, the friendship will still be there." Kevin Durant on Kyrie, via The ETCs podcast.

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Outside of the Lakers, there are currently no known teams planning pursuit of sign-and-trades for Nets G Kyrie Irving. No sign-and-trades can be formally discussed until after 6 PM on Thursday. Brooklyn isn’t believed to have interest in available Lakers packages. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 27, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: If Irving declines his $36M player option, he would be eligible to sign with the Lakers for the $6M exception. Deadline is Wednesday to decide on option. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 27, 2022

The belief among both league and player circles is that Irving is gone and the Seven-Eleven Era is over before it ever began. Irving only appeared in 103 regular-season games in Brooklyn, a three-year run ravaged in Year 1 by a nagging shoulder injury; in Year 2 due to absences for personal reasons; and in Year 3 due to Irving’s unwillingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in a city that didn’t create a professional athlete exemption in its vaccine mandate until weeks before the NBA playoffs began. -via New York Daily News / June 27, 2022