Kyrie Irving shows off new Patriots jersey, shouts out Julian Edelman

The Kyrie Irving-Julian Edelman jersey saga officially has come full circle.

Irving showed off a customized No. 11 New England Patriots jersey with his name on the back Thursday at the Boston Celtics practice.

"I'm pretty ecstatic about that," Irving said of his new threads, via NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg. "Shout-out to my guy Julian Edelman."

Irving, of course, shares No. 11 with Edelman, who started this whole phenomenon by rocking a customized No. 11 Celtics jersey featuring his own last name to an October press conference.

At the time, Edelman said the Celtics point guard gave him his blessing to wear the customized threads but hoped the Patriots would hook him up by sending a No. 11 Irving jersey his way.

New England obliged a short while later.

Great win last night, @KyrieIrving. We've got you.



From one 11 to another. pic.twitter.com/5bJwHFqxSG



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 17, 2018

Irving waited until Thursday to unveil the unique jersey, but he seemed quite eager to show it off.

Edelman has another connection to Kyrie and the C's: He spent part of his four-game suspension training at the Celtics' practice facility and playing ping-pong with Gordon Hayward.

Irving doesn't expect any pending visits from the Pats receiver, though.

"No, I'm pretty sure he has a job," Irving added. "He's loving his job right now."

