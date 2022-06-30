Kyrie Irving saga not over?

“When Kyrie announced he was opting in, I was like ‘okay, we can move on. This won’t be a thing,’ said Windhorst. “But that’s not what my phone was telling me. That’s not what the executives were telling me. That’s not what the agents were telling me. They are saying this ain’t over, because the Nets made it clear to everybody they did not want the status quo. If nothing else changed, they were not going to be happy. They were not sure if that this satisfied that situation.

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Lang Greene @LangGreene

Crazy. The two teams KD and Kyrie CHOSE to LEAVE, willingly, just got finished battling in the NBA Finals. – 11:27 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets sold Patty Mills as a culture-driver last season. Tough to see him go. He posted a career-high 11.4 PPG last season but was worn down by the minutes played in the absence of Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Great get by @Brian Lewis – 6:01 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

James Harden asked out of BKN, underperformed, and is open to taking less money to help his team.

He was criticized for quitting on BKN, while Kyrie Irving selfishly missed more than half of the season due to personal decisions and then tried to force the Nets into a max deal. – 5:13 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kyrie Irving remains with Nets, but latest comments reminder drama far from over nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/29/kyr… – 4:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Either the 76ers are pulling off some serious cap wizardry or Kyrie Irving distracted us from the fact that James Harden is actually the one taking a $30M pay cut. – 3:38 PM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

DraftKings’ Johnny Avello and Caesars’ Craig Mucklow weigh in on pricing the Nets in the NBA futures market given the continued uncertainty over Kyrie Irving’s future playny.com/brooklyn-nets-… – 3:14 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport Would Any of These 4 Teams Help Lakers, Nets Trade Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving? – If, after the dust settles from their mutual opt-ins, the teams look to revisit a swap, is there a third team willing to take on RW? How? bleacherreport.com/articles/10040… – 2:50 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Collin Sexton in his last season:

24.3 PPG

3.1 RPG

4.4 APG

LeBron and Kyrie are the only other Cavs with those stats or better in a season. pic.twitter.com/9JJ0GybbkS – 1:52 PM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

More on #Knicks later. For now, can Kyrie Irving of #Nets win MVP? Ex-teammate thinks it is possible. Odds are as high as 150-1. sidelines.io/nba/can-kyrie-… – 12:20 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

The June mailbag is up. On the KD/Kyrie saga, ideal offseason and I got some scouts to weigh in on Alondes Williams: theathletic.com/3388143/2022/0… – 9:30 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Shout out to a pair of courageous pioneers – Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving – for opting in to a combined $83 million.

#DareToBeDifferent – 9:25 AM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

No matter whether you like or dislike Kyrie Irving of #Nets, you have to consider whether he is wager worthy for MVP. Ex-teammate Channing Frye strongly believes in him. Odds are as high as 150-1. MORE: sidelines.io/nba/kyrie-for-… – 6:28 AM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

“It was not just because of the lack of the vaccine mandate. The entire way that Kyrie operated for the last couple of seasons, not just what happened with the vaccine, was part of what Sean Marks, and really by proxy Joe Tsai, was talking about at the end of the season. “I would like to say this can be put to bed, but that’s not what my sources are saying. They don’t know if this is going to work.” -via RealGM / June 30, 2022

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Get Up that organizations will keep calling about both Irving and Kevin Durant: “Teams are going to continue to touch base with Brooklyn to make sure that they plan to keep this group together,” Wojnarowski said. -via Bleacher Report / June 30, 2022

There’s no indication that the Heat wants to move on from 36-year-old Kyle Lowry – who is very close with Jimmy Butler – but Pat Riley has said that Lowry needs to get in better shape. The Heat has assured Lowry that it has no intention of trading him for Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, according to a source briefed on the situation. We’re told that Lowry wasn’t upset when Riley said publicly that his conditioning must improve. -via Miami Herald / June 29, 2022