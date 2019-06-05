Kyrie Irving rumors: Latest news, updates on Celtics star's free agent decision originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kyrie Irving told us to ask him July 1 about his free agency plans. Until then, we'll just have to speculate.

And there's been plenty of speculation: The Celtics point guard, who can become a free agent this summer, has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers among other teams that hope to convince him to leave Boston after a tumultuous 2018-19 campaign.

Reports about Irving's future have persisted since the Milwaukee Bucks bounced the Celtics in the second round, and they'll continue until the 27-year-old makes up his mind.

To stay on top of it all, we've compiled every Irving-related rumor and report since Boston's season ended, which we'll update as more news comes out.

Tuesday, June 4: On ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith reports Irving has "given every indication" to the Nets he wants to sign with them, not the Knicks, in free agency.

Monday, June 3: ESPN's Jeff Goodman says he'd be "surprised" if Irving stays in Boston:

"You see his body language. You hear enough smoke, you know there's something going on here."

Sunday, June 2: Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher suggests Irving's free-agent decision is coming down to the Nets and Lakers.

Bucher sees Brooklyn as the current favorite, noting Kyrie just "bought a place in South Orange (N.J.)." But he also notes Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has been recruiting Irving to L.A.

Friday, May 31: ESPN's Jonathan Givony reports the Knicks, who own the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, are considering trading down, perhaps to acquire assets that "better complement" an Irving-Kevin Durant pairing.

Tuesday, May 28: Chris Broussard floats an interesting report on FOX Sports 1 that the Nets are interested in trading for Anthony Davis to pair with Irving, who's a close friend of the New Orleans Pelicans superstar.

Saturday, May 25: ... But what if Brooklyn kept its current squad intact? The New York Post's Brian Lewis reports that some Nets staffers are interested in keeping All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell to play alongside Irving.

Friday, May 24: LeBron James "likes" an Instagram photo of Irving in a Lakers uniform. Hysteria ensues.

Thursday, May 23: ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports Irving has been in touch with James and that LeBron is "gonna make a run" at recruiting his ex-teammate to L.A. (hence the above hysteria).

Tuesday, May 21: Irving's high school coach sees his former player going to the Knicks. For whatever that's worth.

Monday, May 20: Free to speak his mind after stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations, Magic Johnson essentially tampers by saying he'd target Irving and Kawhi Leonard in free agency if he was still in L.A.'s front office.

Saturday, May 18: Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports that some teams might be a bit more hesitant to sign Irving this offseason after his inconsistent play against the Bucks hastened the Celtics' playoff exit.

Thursday, May 16: A Western Conference front office executive suggests to NBC Sports Boston's A. Sherrod Blakely that Irving is "playing all of you guys right now," and predicts the All-Star guard has "one of those, 'what the hell was I thinking?' moments" and re-signs with Boston.

Saturday, May 11: Just days after the Celtics' postseason demise, Stephen A. Smith reports there's a "95 percent chance" of Irving teaming up with Durant on the Knicks.

