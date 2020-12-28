Kyrie Irving ruled out vs. Grizzlies

To say the Brooklyn Nets will be shorthanded at Barclays Center on Monday night is an understatement. Nets general manager Sean Marks may need to sign head coach Steve Nash to a 10-day contract for the sake of Brooklyn’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kyrie Irving has now been ruled out so he can rest his surgically-repaired right shoulder — just hours after Kevin Durant was ruled out for injury recovery.

The Nets also found out on Monday Spencer Dinwiddie partially tore his ACL in his right knee in Sunday’s game vs. the Charlotte Hornets and will undergo surgery next week. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season, but the team has not officially announced a timetable for the guard’s return.

Nets forward Nic Claxton (right knee tendinopathy) also remains sidelined for the Nets.

