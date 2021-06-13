Kyrie Irving ruled out of Nets-Bucks Game 4 with ankle sprain

Nets' Kyrie Irving ruled out of Game 4 with ankle sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kyrie Irving left the Brooklyn Nets' 107-96 Game 4 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday with a right ankle sprain.

Head coach Steve Nash revealed postgame that X-rays on Irving's ankle were negative and that the point guard will undergo further testing on Monday. Irving was in a walking boot and using crutches following the injury, according to ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

Irving suffered the injury in the second quarter when he landed on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot after converting a layup. He remained on the ground for the Bucks' ensuing offensive possession before the Nets called a timeout. Irving eventually was able to walk to the locker room under his own power.

The Irving-less Nets trailed by as many as 19 points in the second half as they lost a second straight game in Milwaukee.

Brooklyn was already without James Harden, who suffered a hamstring injury in the opening minute of the second-round series. Prior to Sunday's loss, Nash said Harden still has "a gap to make up" before he's able to return to the lineup.

Now the Nets head back to Brooklyn with a 2-2 series tie and the status of another one of their superstars being up in the air.

Game 5 is set for Tuesday on TNT, but a start time has yet to be announced.