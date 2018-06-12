Kyrie Irving on Reuniting with LeBron James: "We'll See What Management Decides"

Nihal Kolur
Sports Illustrated

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James produced one of the best moments in sports history as teammates, rallying from 3-1 down to win the 2016 NBA Finals against the mighty Golden State Warriors.

So, naturally, talks of a reunion between two of the league's best players have picked up as James approaches free agency.

Irving, who requested a trade from the Cavaliers last summer reportedly in an attempt to move away from James and lead his own team, was asked if he would be open to reuniting with LeBron on Tuesday.

Although LeBron has not yet decided where he will play next season, Boston is rumored to be a potential destination because of their cap room and future assets.

Keep updated with LeBron's free agency rumors here.

What to Read Next