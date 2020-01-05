Kyrie Irving responds to Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett's harsh criticism

Kyrie Irving has taken plenty of heat for how his Boston Celtics tenure turned out. In fact, some of his harshest critics are players who used to don the Green and White.

Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Kendrick Perkins each have criticized Irving for how he handled things with the C's. Pierce said Irving deserved "the loudest boos in league history," Garnett insinuated he "didn't have the cojones" to play in Boston, and Perkins "lost all respect" for the former Celtics guard.

Irving responded to their comments in an interview with longtime New York sportswriter Mike Mazzeo:

The big picture, when I started playing basketball, you realize that a lot of variables come into play with all this. I do it because I love it. But at the end of the day, it's entertainment. Fans love to be entertained, and I think that I myself kind of fell into that cycle of being emotionally attached to something like that, especially when I'm watching the game at home with my family, much to the fact that it wasn't about the players on the floor during that day. It became about me and where I was and what I was doing. For basketball to become more about just one individual player, and it's a team sport, just to justify market value or bringing more fans to the games or justifying why all that stuff happens, so be it. That's entertainment. I've got nothing but love for Boston, nothing but love for the journey I had with all those guys. I appreciate everyone standing up for me and speaking on my behalf and telling it's not all my fault, it's not all on him. I'm a man. I'm able to take criticism. I haven't taken it well in the past. But at this point in my career it's just the big picture that I need to focus on winning a championship here and how do I make this organization better and we move forward from that point. I can't control what anyone says about me when I'm not talking or when I am talking or when I'm in an arena or when I'm not. People are going to say regardless whatever they feel. I respect that, but at the end of the day it's entertainment, man. It's changing.

Irving didn't travel to Boston for November's Nets-Celtics matchup due to a shoulder injury. During that game, the TD Garden crowd loudly chanted "Kyrie Sucks" and that drew a lengthy response on Instagram from the 27-year-old.

Unlike Pierce, Garnett, and Perkins, multiple current C's players have been supportive of their former teammate. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, in particular, have come to Irving's defense.

Irving hasn't played since Nov. 14, and recent reports suggest his nagging shoulder ailment could require season-ending surgery.

