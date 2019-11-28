Kyrie Irving responds to boos in Boston with Instagram post about ‘life’

Kyrie Irving wasn’t in Boston tonight for Brooklyn’s game there, he was missing his seventh straight game due to a shoulder injury.

That didn’t stop the venom from Celtics fans who saw Irving’s last season there as a betrayal and undercutting of the team. He signed with Brooklyn this past summer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Currently out the front of TD Garden: pic.twitter.com/dVKuCOu0rT — Hayley Byrnes (@HayleyByrnes) November 27, 2019





“Kyrie Sucks” chants at the TD Garden pic.twitter.com/iN0nOAxodE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 28, 2019





After the game, Irving took to Instagram and posted about how he felt.

There’s a lot of emotion and history pent up in that post, it’s also a good window into Irving’s perspective on everything.