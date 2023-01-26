Kyrie Irving reportedly ready to discuss contract extension: 'The ball is in the Nets' court'

Kyrie Irving is eligible for a four-year max extension with the Nets before he hits free agency next offseason.

Kyrie Irving wants to stay in Brooklyn.

The Nets star is apparently ready to discuss a contract extension with the franchise, his agent and stepmom, Shetellia Irving, told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

Irving is in the final year of a four-year, $136 million deal with the Nets. He is eligible for a maximum four-year extension worth about $200 million. If that deal isn’t reached, Irving will become a free agent this offseason.

Shetellia has reached out to the Nets about starting these talks but said she hasn’t heard anything back yet.

"Around Kyrie and staying with the Nets? I have reached out to the Nets regarding this," Shetellia told Bleacher Report. "We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets' court to communicate now if their desire is the same."

Irving’s time with the Nets has been anything but smooth, especially in recent months.

He was suspended for eight games in November after he posted an antisemitic documentary on Twitter and then refused for a week to apologize or denounce the documentary or its message. The Nets suspended him for five games and then added several stipulations before he could return. Nike cut ties with Irving after the incident, too, and canceled the launch of his next signature shoe, which is one of its most popular sneaker lines.

Irving also lost more than $15 million last season for refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, something a local New York City mandate required he have in order to play in the city. This refusal stalled discussions on a contact extension last year, too.

Irving has averaged 26.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5 assists in 35 games for the Nets this season. The Nets are set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.