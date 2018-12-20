Kyrie Irving is pumped to have Robert Williams as "consistent lob threat" originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Danny Ainge's nickname for Robert Williams may not be the fan favorite, but it's certainly accurate.

The Boston Celtics rookie Ainge calls "Lob Williams" (and everyone else calls "Time Lord") saw increased minutes again Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns after Aron Baynes left the game with a fractured hand.

Baynes may be out several weeks, which means more playing time for Williams. And while Baynes' absence obviously hurts, the Celtics' All-Star point guard seems pretty excited about having the high-flying Williams in the lineup.

"I've played with quite a few bigs," Kyrie Irving said after Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns, via Celtics.com. "I had Timofey Mozgov and Tristan (Thompson) in Cleveland. When I was in college (at Duke), I had Mason and Miles Plumlee.

"So, having a consistent lob threat at the rim where you can throw it around the rim and he can go and get it … you can see how easy it is for me and Rob. When I'm going in and people are stepping up on me, he's always a threat at the rim for offensive rebounds and lobs. So, I love playing with Rob."

Irving's rapport with Williams was on display Wednesday night, as the 6-foot-10 big man threw down an alley-oop feed from Kyrie with ease early in the game.

Williams made all four of his shots Wednesday, finishing with eight points, eight rebounds and five blocks as a bright spot in Boston's disappointing loss.

With Al Horford also sidelined due to injury, the 21-year-old Williams is being asked to pick up a lot of the Celtics' frontcourt slack. Irving believes he's up to the challenge, though.

"He does a lot of great things already," Irving said of Williams. "So, I think the sky is the limit for his potential and what he brings to our team."

