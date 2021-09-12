Kyrie Irving praises former Nets star Deron Williams

Ten years ago the Nets had one of the best point guards in the game in their prime. This was none other than Deron Williams. The West Virginia native took the league by storm in his days playing for the Utah Jazz, the team that drafted him back in 2006. In 436 games for the franchise, DWill averaged 17.3 points, 9.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

As one of the premier guards in the league, the Nets pursued Williams in 2010 and were successful. It came at the cost of Derrick Favors, Devin Harris and two first round picks. Although injuries held the former Illinois product back from achieving more success with the Nets, he still had some memorable seasons in Brooklyn and New Jersey.

Current Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently admitted on instagram that Williams’ bag was different and he knew he would be in for quite the night when matched up against him:

“I knew I was in for a helluva night going against Dwill. Pure point, with everything in his bag.”