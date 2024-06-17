Kyrie Irving opens up on expectations of playing for the Celtics

Kyrie Irving’s tenure with the Boston Celtics didn’t go to plan. He left the franchise under a cloud after verbally committing his future to the team before bolting to the Brooklyn Nets the following summer. Since then, Irving has endured a tenuous relationship with Celtics fans and consistently receives a hostile welcome at the TD Garden. When speaking to the media on Sunday (June 16), Irving discussed the pressure that comes with representing the Celtics. He admitted that his relationship with the fan base is down to his handling of the situation. However, he did note that he still has friends within the organization.

“That’s what they expect you to do as a player,” Irving said. “They expect you to seamlessly buy into the Celtics’ pride, buy into everything Celtics. And if you don’t, then you’ll be outed. I’m one of the people that’s on the outs (laughing). I’m perfectly fine with that, you know what I mean. I did it to myself. They don’t welcome me with a warm embrace, even though I know a lot of people in the organization and I’m friends still with some of them.”

Irving is currently trying to beat the Celtics to an NBA Championship. His Dallas Mavericks team is heading back to Boston for a potential win-or-go-home Game 5. Boston leads the series 3-1.

The Boston Celtics need to finish the job and win Game 5 https://t.co/ct7B6My88f pic.twitter.com/Yhe0vFE0zs — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) June 17, 2024

Since joining Dallas, Irving has emerged as a veteran leader. He is showing the type of commitment that Boston fans had hoped for when he was suiting up for the team. Nevertheless, Celtics fans will undoubtedly love to send Irving into the summer without a championship ring.

Boston is one game away from raising Banner 18. The hope will be that they can etch their names into the history books on Monday. Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire