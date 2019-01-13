Kyrie Irving offers terse explanation of Celtics' failed final play originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kyrie Irving clearly wasn't pleased with how the final seconds of Saturday's game unfolded. So, what exactly upset him?

The Boston Celtics guard appeared to bark at Gordon Hayward after the final whistle of a 105-103 loss to the Orlando Magic that ended in a missed Jayson Tatum jumper from the right corner.

After the game, Hayward said Irving would have rather he inbounded the ball to Al Horford than find Tatum in the corner for a tough shot.

Here's what Kyrie had to say on the matter:

"Next play. Just, JT (Tatum) got a good look. Move on."

When asked about his back-and-forth with Hayward and the option of Hayward inbounding to Horford, Irving offered another clipped response.

"It's just a possibility," he said. "Didn't happen. So, next play."

That's a pretty short discussion for a play that clearly bothered the All-Star guard.

It appears the Celtics aren't dwelling on that moment, though; head coach Brad Stevens noted Boston's inconsistent play leading up to the final few seconds was a bigger reason for the team's second consecutive loss.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said that Kyrie Irving was one of the options on the final play but didn't mind the look Jayson Tatum got. Said everyone will focus on last play but said team had too many rough patches before that point. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 13, 2019

