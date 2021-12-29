Kyrie Irving: I was not prepared for consequence of being unvaccinated

Kristian Winfield: Kyrie Irving on going unvaccinated to start the season: “I knew the consequences. I wasn’t prepared for them by any stretch of the imagination.” #Nets

Source: Twitter @Krisplashed

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Backing out road games at the Garden and at Toronto (where Kyrie Irving is barred from playing), the #Nets could have him for 21 road games. That would go up to 22 if and when the Portland game gets rescheduled. But him playing Jan. 5 at the #Pacers is clearly no sure thing. #NBA – 2:34 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Kyrie Irving returns to practice with Nets, says he ‘understood’ and ‘respected’ decision to ban him for being unvaccinated nj.com/nets/2021/12/k… – 2:23 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving: “Last night I could barely sleep. I’m like, man, I just don’t want to come out and not be who I know I am as a player…(My) heart racing and just not being nervous and touching the basketball again, and just the rhythm of the game. I missed it.” #Nets #NBA – 2:09 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

New for @SportsCenter: James Harden tells ESPN Kevin Durant is “for sure” the league MVP. Plus, how he expects the Nets to play with Kyrie Irving back: pic.twitter.com/MBnyDIUB4V – 2:06 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving: ” I understood their decision and I respected it. I really had to sit back and try not to become too emotionally attached to what they were deciding to do. I had to sit down and really evaluate things and and see it from their perspective.” #Nets #NBA – 2:02 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

That’s all from Kyrie Irving. More coming to @The Athletic. – 1:59 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Irving said he’s at peace with the ramp-up “but isn’t going to sugarcoat it.” He wants to play and be back out there but understands he needs to properly take his time – 1:59 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie Irving on when he’ll play: “I’m at peace with the ramp up but I can’t sugarcoat it — I’m just looking forward to that first game, whether it be the 5th or some time after that.”

Kyrie said he wants to get back into optimal shape. – 1:58 PM

Story continues

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Irving said he was playing pickup games around North Jersey among other things to stay in shape but admitted today was the first time he’s gone against pros. Said returning to practice was like riding a bike. – 1:53 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie Irving on the Nets’ championship window: “We want to strike while the iron is hot.” – 1:51 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Irving said he was aware of the consequences of not being fully vaccinated and what it would it mean for his season. – 1:50 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie Irving on going unvaccinated to start the season: “I knew the consequences. I wasn’t prepared for them by any stretch of the imagination.” #Nets – 1:50 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving is addressing the media for the first time since media day. – 1:47 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

DeAndre Bembry, who has known Kyrie Irving longer than any #Nets player, admits there were a number of times when he wondered if they’d ever get him back this season. Add Irving looked good in his first practice back, “didn’t look too winded.” #nba – 1:26 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

DeAndre Bembry: “You can’t ever go wrong with having Kyrie Irving out there.” #Nets – 1:25 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

DeAndre’ Bembry on what Kyrie Irving looked like in practice today: “I’ve never seen Kyrie not be Kyrie.” #Nets – 1:24 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

DeAndre’ Bembry asked about how Kyrie Irving looked in practice: “I’ve never seen Kyrie not look like Kyrie.” – 1:23 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash says there’s no urgency to play Kyrie Irving @ IND on Jan. 5 BUT he didn’t it rule out: “I don’t think it’s smart to rush him into games. There’s only 50 games left. It’s when he’s ready. If he’s ready for Indiana, great. If he’s not, we push it to the next one.” – 1:19 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash said Kyrie Irving looked as sharp as can possibly be expected considering his layoff. Adds it’s too early to truly judge where he is physically, but guys were excited to have him back practicing. #nets – 1:16 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nash said despite Irving being eligible for less than 50 percent of remaining games there is no rush to bring him back. He will ramp-up and he will play when he’s ready. – 1:11 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s conditioning: “He looks great CONSIDERING he just came back from protocols.”

Nash said Irving looks as good as he’s ever looked given the circumstances. – 1:06 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said the Nets had a stay ready group today. Adds Kyrie Irving looks great considering his time away from the team. – 1:06 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie Irving practiced with the stay-ready group today, Steve Nash said. – 1:05 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Kevin Durant explained how Kyrie Irving came back to the Nets on his latest Boardroom pod: “It was simple like that. We need more bodies, bring Kyrie on.”

“We wish this would’ve happened way earlier,” KD added. “But there was a lot that was going on with the start of the season” – 11:09 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

“I don’t make assumptions about tomorrow in today’s NBA.”

Those words, from David Fizdale, sum up what pretty much an entire league is thinking right now, on a day where Kyrie cleared protocols and other players and coaches joined that list.

apnews.com/article/corona… – 7:33 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @ForbesSports

The Brooklyn Nets Are 23-9 And Are About To Add Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge And Kyrie Irving via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 2:37 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nets: Irving, Durant and Aldridge out of League protocols sportando.basketball/en/nets-irving… – 2:31 PM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic and replacement guard Brandon Knight have entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dallas is planning to sign Isaiah Thomas to a hardship deal. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 29, 2021

Alex Schiffer: Irving: “I understood their decision (to sideline me) and respected it.” -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / December 29, 2021

Tommy Beer: Knicks bigs Nerlens Noels and Jericho Sims remain out for tonight’s game vs. Detroit. The Pistons have ruled out the following players due to Health and Safety Protocols: Cade Cunningham Isaiah Stewart Josh Jackson Killian Hayes Saben Lee Trey Lyles Rodney McGruder Cory Joseph -via Twitter @TommyBeer / December 29, 2021