The biggest detractor of Nike's new Kyrie Irving shoe is Kyrie Irving

Any sneaker released these days is going to have its share of detractors, but the person whose name is on the shoe would ideally not be one of them.

That doesn't appear to be the case with Nike's new Kyrie 8.

A leaked picture of the new Kyrie Irving sneaker drew a blistering review from the Brooklyn Nets point guard himself on Instagram. Irving deemed the new shoe to be "trash" and claimed to have no hand in its design or marketing.

The full comment:

I have nothing to do with the design or marketing of the upcoming #Kyrie8, IMO these are trash!

I have Absolutely nothing to do with them!

Nike plans to release it without my okay regardless of what I say, so I apologize in advance to all of my sneaker heads and true supporters of the #KAI11 brand

Here's the post in question that Irving is reacting to, complete with multiple pictures of the primarily black and silver shoe.

Obviously, releasing a shoe with the name of one of the NBA's most followed stars without that star's blessing would be a head-scratching move, if what Irving said is really what's happening here.

It's at least safe to say he probably won't be wearing those shoes on the court next season, in which BetMGM has the Nets as favorites to win the NBA championship at +225 odds.

