Kyrie Irving to after NBA Finals loss: 'Failure can inspire you beyond measure'

BOSTON, Mass. - Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving told fans to keep their heads up high after a tough loss in the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics completed the so-called "gentleman's sweep" on Monday night with a 106-88 win in Game 5.

Irving took to social media shortly after the loss.

Tribe, stay together no matter what. Through the ups and downs, wins and losses, success and failure. Keep your head up high. This mission is bigger than us. I love you all!



"Tribe, stay together no matter what. Through the ups and downs, wins and losses, success and failure. Keep your head up high. This mission is bigger than us. I love you all," he said.

Irving struggled on the road in the series.

Kyrie, a former Celtic, averaged just 14.3 points, 5.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds in Boston, where he was subject to boos every time he touched the ball.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks speaks to media after the Boston Celtics 106-88 victory in Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

After the game, Irving spoke about the loss.

"Failure can inspire you beyond measure," said Irving. "Failing at this stage definitely sucks. It's a bitter feeling. You want to keep playing, and you feel like your best game is coming up next, and the shots that you shoot next game are coming up. And now we gotta wait two and a half months, three and a half months till the new champion gets a chance."

Despite the team's 4-1 defeat, Irving was still positive about the Mavs' future.

"Failing together is not the ideal situation, but from a leadership standpoint, going through situations like that, it will motivate you beyond things that you can imagine," he said. "Now we know what to expect."

"We didn't achieve our goal, but we achieved most of our goals," said Irving. "We got to the top of the mountain, but we failed, so now we have to start at the bottom."

Kyrie, who has played on four NBA Finals teams, including the championship run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, said this season was special.

"From a spiritual standpoint, I think I enjoyed this journey more than any other season," Irving said.