Kyrie Irving looks "amazing" while playing 5-on-5

Just two weeks ago, Danny Ainge said Kyrie Irving would be going full speed if training camp was already underway.

And it looks like the C's president of basketball ops wasn't exaggerating, as new video shows Irving scrimmaging with Kevin Durant, James Harden and other NBA players at Miami's American Airlines Arena.

The video shows Kyrie taking a feed from Harden before finishing with a pretty up-and-under layup off the glass, switching hands and hitting a tough runner (despite a foul from Kelly Olynyk), and flashing his handle and absolutely embarrassing Heat guard Tyler Johnson while slashing to the basket for another hoop.

From someone at the recent star-studded workout in Miami, Kyrie Irving looked "amazing." No restrictions, played for two straight days. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) September 11, 2018

Those rave reviews are encouraging for Celtics fans, who last saw Irving take the floor on March 11 before being shut down for the season. Now with training camp right around the corner (the C's open on September 25), Irving looks like he'll hit the ground running for his second season with the C's.