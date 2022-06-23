Kyrie Irving has list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help. Those are teams who Irving has interest in, but he isn’t necessarily a priority for all of them, sources said.

James Harden seeing Kevin Durant and Kyrie potentially on their way out of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/BSDkjmqSxs – 4:34 PM

Kyrie’s done it again pic.twitter.com/YQq8Djn5jl – 4:31 PM

Kyrie getting traded to the Sixers and KD getting traded to the Warriors would be by far the funniest outcome – 4:31 PM

I think the Nets are going to figure this out. I think Durant, Kyrie and Simmons are gonna be in the opening day lineup.

But if they don’t, this immediately becomes one of the greatest disasters in roster-building history. To go from favorites to this in ONE YEAR is unheard of. – 4:29 PM

Uh-oh Kyrie needs a ride again pic.twitter.com/MaBbkmlSY5 – 4:28 PM

Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future. Kyrie Irving is set to leaving the Nets this summer and everything is going to change for the franchise. Nothing will be the same in Brooklyn #NetsWorld

sdna.gr/mpasket/978547… – 4:26 PM

Personally find it all too convenient that the 2 top insiders reported at the same time for it to be much more than a threat to BKN.

But, Kyrie has to be like the only in-prime star whose risk exceeds his reward? – 4:24 PM

If you like drama, conspiracy theories, occasional disappearances, but one hell of a guard, Kyrie Irving is for you. Let’s check in with Daryl Morey. – 4:22 PM

We noted earlier this week that people around Kyrie Irving have viewed NYK as potential destination if things went awry in his negotiations w/BKN; @Adrian Wojnarowski reports that NYK is among teams Irving would like BKN to consider in sign-&-trades in that scenario: on.sny.tv/gv3roJd – 4:21 PM

I wrote earlier this week about the Knicks’ route to acquiring Kyrie Irving, if they want to sign him.

They are over the cap today, but they don’t need to do a sign-and-trade to bring Kyrie in. There are moves that can open up max space.

Story here: https://t.co/8YYWzSHnlu pic.twitter.com/zxfDnS6drD – 4:21 PM

The idea of Brooklyn sign-and-trading Kyrie to Philly to get Harden back after he demanded out of Brooklyn to get to Philly is so funny that I’m refusing to acknowledge how utterly insane and improbable it is. – 4:19 PM

The team I’d watch on the Kyrie front, just based on the list @Adrian Wojnarowski put out: the Los Angeles Clippers. – 4:19 PM

Intriguing leverage play here by Kyrie/KD to get Irving his max deal with the Nets. We will see if Sean Marks blinks first even though he’s holding most of the cards. Durant is signed through 2025-26 and Kyrie can’t go anywhere he wants to in free agency without Nets’ help. – 4:18 PM

if you are someone who roots for armageddon: it’s not Kyrie for Russ, it’s Kyrie AND Russ. – 4:17 PM

Great viewer comment on the @LockedOnLakers YouTube page! AK @LockedOnNBAPods

“LeBron’s GOAT case grows considerably stronger if he talks Kyrie into taking a massive pay cut to link up again. Nobody would take that sort of cut in pay to be abused by Jordan on a daily basis.” – 1:57 PM

Kyrie Irving is suddenly, maybe available but disciplined teams with structure and a clear identity know better than to pursue him. That’s what makes the Lakers his ideal landing spot. theathletic.com/3379101/2022/0… – 12:06 PM

Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Would Kyrie *really* take $30M less to join the Lakers? Jordan Ott joins Darvin Ham’s staff. Can the Lakers buy into the second round of the draft? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

Subscribe, fools!

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wou… – 11:39 AM

First overall picks to play on a team with LeBron James:

— Joe Smith

— Shaquille O’Neal

— Greg Oden

— Kyrie Irving

— Andrew Bogut

— Derrick Rose

— Anthony Davis

— Dwight Howard

That’s 28% of #1 picks since 1992. pic.twitter.com/fn33o07FTQ – 11:12 AM

📅 On this day in 2011, the @Cleveland Cavaliers selected Kyrie Irving with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Players in this draft have accounted for 31 All-Star nods:

7 – Irving

6 – Jimmy Butler

5 – Kawhi Leonard

5 – Klay Thompson

4 – Kemba Walker

2 – Isaiah Thomas

2 – Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/vY8aFVBKXY – 11:01 AM

Hopped on ESPN Radio last night to discuss Kyrie Irving reaching Nets’ Impasse, Kevin Durant, and the repercussions that might come with it.

youtube.com/watch?v=Vbj46Y… – 10:39 AM

New @LockedOnHeat pod

– Final Heat draft board

– Draft-night predictions

– Why the Heat didn’t trade for Jerami Grant

– Latest on Kyrie

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:24 AM

If the rumours are right, can we potentially see Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in LA next season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/aQA9SLF6Y8 – 3:04 AM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

What’s the latest on Kyrie Irving’s future? @Michael Scotto is discussing that now: twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl… – 11:08 PM

Said @Kendrick Perkins: “It’s not going to be a ‘might’ that Kevin Durant ‘might’ want out. He’s GOING to want out if the Brooklyn Nets don’t offer Kyrie that long-term extension.” – 9:54 PM

ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: Steve Kerr goes behind the scenes on GSW’s title run, then @Jonathan Givony on all things draft/trade rumors/Kyrie/free agency, more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3O99jdO

Apple: apple.co/3biyGv5 – 9:22 PM

In which I say — through gritted teeth — that the Lakers should pursue Kyrie Irving if he’s really available, but only because they’ve backed themselves in such a corner they can’t afford to ask themselves the most important questions. theathletic.com/3379101/2022/0… – 8:27 PM

Things Kyrie needs to do to join the Lakers:

— Leave his hometown

— Leave his best friend

— Leave $30 million on the table

If LeBron pulls this off, he is the greatest GM of all time. pic.twitter.com/bHYQ06sSr1 – 7:33 PM

The Pistons could break Twitter right now by absorbing Russell Westbrook with their new cap space.

Take the 27/29 firsts and help the Lakers clear the way for Kyrie lmao. No Pistons fan is gonna be on board with it but it would amount to trading Grant and space for three 1sts. – 6:12 PM

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I talk Kyrie (Lakers???), Harden, Options (Tucker, Batum, Connaughton), Hornets and even Ja Raffe! Watch, like & subscribe below. 18K subscribers soon!

Also, join us tomorrow night for our live NBA Draft show!

youtu.be/te7GNDjC2J4 – 5:35 PM

I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@John Ireland from 1-4pm PT! Talking Lakers, Dodgers, Gonsolin, Kyrie, NBA draft, the MANDY Awards, Rams, then upcoming @hulu Lakers doc and more! Listen up! AK – 4:28 PM

Shams Charania: Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future. This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 23, 2022

Rumblings of Irving’s interest in the Lakers began with The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting on Monday that Irving was at an impasse in extension talks with the Brooklyn Nets. Even if this proves to all be a smokescreen to shake loose a long-term commitment from Brooklyn, the Lakers’ point of view in this remains the most interesting. The question of whether they even want Irving is a heck of a statement in and of itself. Taking on Irving and all that comes with him is hardly a no-brainer for most teams around the NBA. Plenty of teams would politely decline. Not the Lakers. It couldn’t be. -via The Athletic / June 23, 2022

Then there’s the smallest of sample-size theater. James Wiseman played all of 69 minutes at Memphis, while Darius Garland played five games at Vanderbilt. Famously, Kyrie Irving played only 11 games at Duke. Top 2022 prospect Shaedon Sharpe didn’t play a single game this season for Kentucky. One executive said he’s been burned by an overly cautious medical staff who raised red flags that dissuaded him from selecting a first-round prospect. Many feel that workouts, more controlled by agents than ever, are overvalued, as is performance in the NCAA tournament (see Williams, Derrick and Flynn, Jonny). Combine results can be tantalizing, though scouts and execs feel as if the league has made a proper correction on a traditional fetish — “athleticism.” Yet at the same time, some say the swing toward “basketball IQ” has moved so dramatically in the past few years, that teams might look up to find that they don’t have the necessary shot creation to contend. -via ESPN / June 23, 2022