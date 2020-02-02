Just in time for the Nets' visit to TD Garden next month . . .

Former Celtics star and current Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving left Saturday night's game against the Washington Wizards with a knee sprain, after getting his leg tangled up with Bradley Beal while fighting for the ball.

Kyrie Irving went back to the locker room after getting his leg caught underneath Bradley Beal. pic.twitter.com/6KpqXhfskJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2020

Irving tried to play through it briefly before leaving the game. The Nets went on to blow their lead, losing 113-107.

A timetable is unknown at this time, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Irving will undergo an MRI on Sunday.

Kyrie Irving leaves with knee injury in Brooklyn Nets' loss to Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston