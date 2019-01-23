Would Kyrie Irving leave Celtics? Cavs players share interesting opinions originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kyrie Irving can't make it to the reunion Wednesday night, as he'll miss the Boston Celtics' game vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers with flu-like symptoms.

But Irving's former teammates had plenty to say about the ex-Cavs guard before the matchup.

Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon polled several Cavs players about the possibility of Irving opting out of his Celtics contract this summer to reunite with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers, a rumor Stephen A. Smith percolated last week on ESPN's "First Take."

The responses were mixed -- Channing Frye: 'God no. No way.' Tristan Thompson: "Anything is possible" -- but all shared a common theme: Kyrie is unpredictable.

"One day he could wake up and think about it," Thompson said. "Just the possibility for y'all to think about it. There's a method to the madness."

Cavs forward Kevin Love, who was with James when the Lakers star fielded Irving's "apology call," added this:

"The funny thing about Kyrie is it's like just when you think you know what he's thinking then he will completely flip. I think he likes to keep people guessing.

"I think that's going to be the big question this off-season. I know he said he was coming back to Boston and he very well could, but I think the only person that knows what Kyrie is going to do is Kyrie. I don't know if he's made up his mind yet."

Irving told Celtics fans back in October he plans to re-sign in Boston this summer, but Love says we shouldn't view that declaration as ironclad.

"He could change on the drop of a dime because something will come up or the mood he was in or I don't know," Love added.

But would Kyrie really want to play with James again? Wasn't getting out of LeBron's shadow the whole reason he demanded a trade from Cleveland? One of Vardon's sources doesn't see Irving going to L.A. for that very reason.

"Nothing precludes it from happening other than it's not what Kyrie would prefer," the source told Vardon. "Not because he doesn't like LeBron. They didn't have personal malice. But it's because he likes being 'the man' more. I don't think he wants to be viewed as following LeBron again to win."

We should note these people are all speculating about Irving's future. As Love pointed out, only Kyrie knows what Kyrie wants. He's playing some of the best basketball of his career in Boston this season, so there's not much incentive for him to skip town.

Yet Irving's ex-teammates know him well and are aware that his departure from Boston could be as sudden as his Cavs exit.

