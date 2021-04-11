Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge among Nets out for Monday's game vs. Timberwolves

Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge high five and smile

In what's become almost a nightly occurrence this season, the Nets will be without another set of stars Monday night in Minnesota against the Timberwolves.

Kyrie Irving (personal reasons/family matters) and LaMarcus Aldridge (non-covid related illness) have been listed as out for the matchup up north, marking another game where the Nets aren't playing at full strength.

James Harden is still dealing with a hamstring strain, so even when Irving and Aldridge are back and available, the team will still be down a star -- but down just one star, now that Kevin Durant has made his return after a two-month hiatus with a hamstring strain of his own.

Durant, Blake Griffin and co. will have to do for the Nets Monday night against a Timberwolves team that has the worst record in the NBA.

Tyler Johnson was also included on the injury report and is out due to right knee soreness.