Kyrie Irving to Lakers? Jackie MacMullan 'very strongly' believes that won't happen originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

We're more than a month away from the beginning of NBA free agency, but the Kyrie Irving-to-L.A. rumors are swirling.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst added some fuel to that fire by saying he believes Irving is "considering" the Lakers as a destination. LeBron James "liking" a photoshopped image of Irving in a Lakers uniform added even more.

But despite all the talk of Irving possibly reuniting with his ex-teammate, ESPN's Jackie MacMullan said on the latest Hoops Collective Podcast she doesn't see it happening.

"I did a little digging around and my feeling is very strongly that while LeBron and Kyrie have kissed and made up, that Kyrie is not going there," MacMullan said. "He's just not. I just don't believe it. And I think people close to him just don't believe it either."

MacMullan's comments echo her ESPN colleague Stephen A. Smith's dismissal of the rumors from earlier this month.

We'll have to wait a while before the Irving rumors come to an end. NBA free agency begins on June 30.

