Should this Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant video really worry Celtics fans? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Are you an NBA conspiracy theorist living in New York? Boy, do we have the video for you.

NBA reporter Ben Stinar shared a 24-second clip Monday morning of Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving having an animated discussion with Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant in the tunnel of Charlotte's Spectrum Center at 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last night 👀



(@jpizzy15 sent me the video) pic.twitter.com/xKXT8MPnwm



— Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) February 18, 2019

We don't know when exactly the video was recorded. We can't hear what Irving and Durant are saying. But at one point, Kyrie holds up two fingers to KD.

And that's all Knicks fans needed to see.

Kyrie didn't just tell Durant "two max slots," right? Right??? pic.twitter.com/C6Z2sEKMHz — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 19, 2019

The Knicks just freed up two maximum contract slots by trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks before the deadline. Irving and Durant both are unrestricted free agents this summer, and both have been tied to New York in free agency.

So, Kyrie is clearly urging KD to join him and sign with the Knicks, right?

KD: how many max slots do the Knicks have?



Kyrie: pic.twitter.com/LnT7Lra01M



— Dan Favale (@danfavale) February 18, 2019

confirmed: kd and kyrie irving to the knicks https://t.co/clogPGAgUk — Mark Fischer (@MarkFischerNY) February 19, 2019

*KD and Kyrie stand within 30 feet of one another*



Knicks fans: pic.twitter.com/KdiuRiR0HE



— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 18, 2019

We can see why people are drawing this conclusion. The two close friends and USA Basketball teammates spent a lot of time together at All-Star Weekend, and both have unclear futures: After promising Celtics fans he'd re-sign in Boston, Irving recently told reporters to "ask (him) July 1" about his pending free agency, while Durant may seek a new challenge after three seasons in the Warriors' dynasty.

But what if Irving is pitching Durant on signing in Boston? What if he's telling his buddy about the two additional first-round picks the Celtics have in the 2019 NBA Draft? What if he's urging Durant to join an established title contender with a bright future instead of a dysfunctional franchise that's about to miss the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season?

The point is that there are many ways to interpret and dissect a random hallway conversation between two friends. They could be plotting to alter the NBA landscape by bolting for New York ... or they could be discussing dinner plans. ("Two appetizers for the price of one!")

Considering Irving's penchant for unpredictability, it's still way too early to draw conclusions about his future, regardless of what bread crumbs may appear. He could actually want to sign with Durant in New York today, then do a complete 180 after the Celtics rally for a deep postseason run.

So, if you hear a Knicks fan gloating about a Kyrie-KD power duo at Madison Square Garden, go ahead and remind them not to count their chickens before they hatch.

