Would Kyrie Irving join ... Lakers? Stephen A. Smith shares pot-stirring text originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The NBA is home to some pretty wild rumors. But Stephen A. Smith just raised the bar.

Smith was on ESPN's "First Take" on Thursday discussing Kyrie Irving's much-ballyhooed phone call to LeBron James when he shared an interaction that may cause Boston Celtics fans to spit out their coffee.

"So, I get a text from an unnamed source ... about Kyrie, for what he had to say about LeBron," Smith said. "(The source) said, 'Wow. I guess it makes it a bit easier for him to come to L.A. now."

Wait: Is Smith's "source" really suggesting Irving would reunite with James by signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency this summer?

Smith wouldn't reveal who his source was, so this person could just be messing with the hot-take artist (and by the transitive property, the rest us). Smith also insisted he knew "nothing" more about any Irving-to-L.A. rumors.

But Smith still felt that text was worth sharing on national television, so it shouldn't be totally dismissed. If Irving and James indeed have mended fences since Kyrie's acrimonious departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers, perhaps the once-dynamic duo would team up again to try to win another NBA title.

Now would be a good time to mention Kyrie declared his intention to re-sign with the Celtics this summer before the season even started. But some aren't totally convinced the All-Star point guard will keep his word if the C's fall short of expectations this year, and now we have another rumor to add to the speculation pot.

