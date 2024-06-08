Kyrie Irving isn’t phased by the Boston Celtics crowd

Kyrie Irving made his first postseason appearance at the TD Garden since being swept by the Boston Celtics in 2022 on Thursday (June 6). At the time, Irving was still part of the Brooklyn Nets. He endured a difficult reception from Celtics fans, having left the franchise under difficult circumstances in 2019.

Much like his last postseason appearance in Boston, Irving walked off the court on the wrong side of the result. Boston dominated the Dallas Mavericks in the opening game of the NBA Finals. During his postgame news conference, Irving admitted that he’s become used to the reception he receives when returning to his former stomping ground.

“It’s basketball at the end of the day,” Irving said. “You know, being in this environment, I’m used to it at this point. Early in my career, there was a different relationship that I had with Boston and just being able to come here, be settled with a veteran group. Now I’m here as a veteran, over the past few years, just experiencing the playoffs here, even regular season, it’s been the same thing.”

Irving has received significant praise this season. He has grown as a player and as a leader. He’s become the type of player the Celtics hoped they were getting when they traded for him in 2017.

Kyrie Irving isn't driven by beating the Boston Celtics https://t.co/5LevWi9hKI pic.twitter.com/t1tT47RYZx — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) May 31, 2024

Dallas is now trailing in the series against Boston. Irving and Luka Doncic will be expected to step up when the two teams face off for Game 2 on Sunday (June 9.)

Irving will undoubtedly receive another hostile welcome. Celtics fans will undoubtedly be hoping it helps throw the ball-handling wizard off his game as the team looks to take a commanding 2-0 lead before heading to Texas.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire