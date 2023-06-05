Kyrie Irving is reportedly trying to recruit LeBron James to the Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving (right) greeted Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James at his former teammate's first-round playoff Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies in April. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In a bizarre twist to an an anticipated summer storyline, soon-to-be free agent Kyrie Irving is attempting to recruit Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple reports.

Within minutes of each other on Monday morning, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, "Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas," and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes followed: "Irving wants the Dallas Mavericks to explore trading for LeBron."

Can we pause for a moment to appreciate how hilarious this story is? Whoever leaked this news did so on the morning after Game 2 of the NBA Finals, knowing full well it will overshadow the Miami Heat's series-tying victory against the Denver Nuggets. The odds of James joining Irving and Luka Doncic in Dallas are also somewhere close to one in a million for myriad reasons, including contracts, salary cap and desire.

James is under contract with the Lakers for $46.9 million next season. He owns a $50.7 million option for 2024-25, when he will be 40 years old. He just led the Lakers to the conference finals, might require foot surgery and floated the possibility of retirement less than two weeks ago. His family and business are now based in Los Angeles, where his oldest son Bronny has committed to play his freshman season for USC.

These all seem like pretty good reasons for James to recruit Irving to L.A., not the other way around, which has been the expectation since the eight-time All-Star sought a trade from the Brooklyn Nets in February.

Should the Mavericks sign Irving to his maximum starting salary and acquire James, they would owe $133.9 million to their new Big Three — $100,000 below the projected salary cap. Given the restrictions included in the new collective bargaining agreement for teams spending in excess of $179.5 million next season, this would make team-building awfully difficult, especially when one of those stars has not played more than 56 games in three seasons. Irving could take a hefty pay cut to make this work, or James could seek a buyout from the Lakers, but both feel like another fantasy created in Irving's conspiratorial mind.

Then, there is the matter of what Dallas could trade for James, whose value extends beyond his talent. The Mavericks can only deal their 2023 and 2027 first-round draft picks, since the New York Knicks own the rights to either their 2024 or 2025 first-rounder, and Dallas owes its 2029 first-round selection to the Nets.

Dallas must also match salaries with the Lakers, meaning the salaries of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Davis Bertans would have to be included, along with more filler. The Mavericks' best offer not involving Doncic or Irving might look something like the $76 million owed to Hardaway and Bertans over the next two seasons, Josh Green, Jaden Hardy and two first-round picks, including the No. 10 overall pick in this month's draft.

That is not terrible. It also would be devastating for the Lakers, who would almost certainly return to being the lottery team they were in the seven years between Kobe Bryant's last playoff appearance and James' first in L.A. A trade request by James would likely be followed by another from Anthony Davis, who shares an agent with LeBron and orchestrated an exit from the New Orleans Pelicans to join him on the Lakers.

If Irving desires a reunion with James, it would be far less complicated for the former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates to reunite on the Lakers. That would require a sign-and-trade deal, possibly sending D'Angelo Russell to Dallas in return. There is no incentive for the Mavericks to tie Doncic's future to Russell, but it is more palatable than the Lakers accepting bad contracts for one of the greatest players in NBA history.

