Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward should be at 'full speed' during Celtics training camp

The Boston Celtics expect to have a few key players back in time for training camp. Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward should be at “full speed” when camp opens in late September, according to general manager Danny Ainge.

Hayward played in just one game last season due to a gruesome ankle injury. Irving was shut down after 60 games with a knee issue.

Ainge told ESPN’s Chris Forsberg that both players would be ready if training camp opened today.

“I don’t want to hype it up too much, but I’m saying that if our training camp were starting today that they would be here today going full speed,” Ainge said. “It’s not like they need an extra month. I think that they know they have an extra month, so they are sort of pacing themselves. They’re playing as if to build up to that opening day of training camp [Sept. 26].”

That’s encouraging considering Celtics training camp doesn’t open until Sept. 26. Ainge considers both players healthy with just about a month to go before camp starts.

Ainge said the Irving and Hayward would play 5-on-5 during a Celtics workout around Labor Day. The two haven’t done that yet, but have done everything else, according to Ainge.

“They’re doing everything — dunking the basketball off both legs and playing one-on-one live and jumping and cutting and defending. I’m excited for them.”

Don’t expect the Celtics to push Irving and Hayward immediately once camp opens. The two will be handled cautiously. It’s unclear whether that will extend into the regular season.

With Irving and Hayward returning, the Celtics are expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA next season. The team nearly made the NBA Finals without both players last season, losing the Conference Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games.

