Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving goes live on Twitch after loss to the New Orleans Pelicans

Kyrie Irving was live streaming on Twitch after the Dallas Mavericks 113-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Irving got on the live stream to push back against previous narratives that he was the only problem on his previous teams.

Irving stated that there were plenty of other players on his previous teams and that he wasn’t the only one responsible for the turmoil.

Irving also complained about how the sanctity of sports has been impacted by gambling and that the game is no longer played for the love of the sport.

Irving stayed on the stream for a little over an hour.

This all happened after Irving got into it with a fan who was seemingly telling the Mavs guard how to play basketball.

Kyrie had an excused absence during the Mavs Friday practice before their upcoming game against the Memphis Grizzlies.