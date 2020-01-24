Kyrie Irving gloats in LeBron James’ face about overturned call (video)

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James sound like they’re on good terms now. There was even chatter last summer about Irving joining the Lakers before he ultimately signed with the Nets.

But they’re also not that far removed from their ugly breakup, Irving requesting and receiving a trade from the Cavaliers.

So, there was plenty of attention on their dynamic during the Lakers’ win over the Brooklyn last night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the second quarter, Irving got whistled for fouling LeBron. The Nets successfully challenged, and Irving sure let LeBron know about his clean strip.

Instead of LeBron getting free throws, Brooklyn won a jump ball. Irving’s Nets definitely bested LeBron’s Lakers in the call-reversal sequence.

But Irving is now just 2-10 career against LeBron.