Kyrie Irving gives dead-eye stare from bench during Celtics 20-point loss

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving didn’t seem to be having much fun Tuesday. During the Celtics 20-point loss against the Toronto Raptors, a picture of Irving giving a dead-eye stare from the bench picked up steam on social media.

For those who saw the end of Irving’s run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, it looked familiar.

While the 26-year-old Irving can’t force a trade from the Celtics, he can leave after the season. Irving is set to hit free agency, and he’s backpedalled from his initial stance that he would remain with the Celtics. It doesn’t help that Irving and LeBron James have reconciled after a falling out when Irving was traded from the Cavaliers.

It’s dangerous to read too much into Irving’s stare, though. It’s possible he was just frustrated with the situation. The Celtics not only lost the game 118-95, but Irving was limited to just seven points. He can’t be expected to sit on the bench and smile in that situation.

Kyrie Irving did not have a good time during a blowout loss by the Celtics. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Not to mention, there’s still plenty of time to turn things around. Despite the Celtics’ three-game losing streak, the team is still 37-24 on the season. They’ll make the playoffs and have a chance to make some noise once they get in.

Irving may leave either way, but one picture of Irving during a bad game by the team doesn’t mean the sky is falling for the Celtics.

