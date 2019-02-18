Kyrie Irving gives brief response to Anthony Davis' latest Celtics comments originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Anthony Davis' future was among the hot topics in Charlotte during the NBA's All-Star Weekend.

The New Orleans Pelicans center revealed during All-Star media availability Saturday that the Boston Celtics are on his list of acceptable trade destinations, contrary to reports before the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

The Celtics weren't able to trade for Davis before the deadline because of a league rule (explained here), but they presumably will get their chance to pull off a deal this summer.

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving -- the team's lone All-Star Game participant -- was asked by The Athletic's Joe Vardon for his take on Davis' apparent change of heart on Boston, and the 26-year-old superstar didn't have much to say on the matter.

6. I asked Irving after Sunday's game what he made of Davis' adding of the Celtics to his list. "Oh, he did, did he?" Irving said. "I don't think I have a comment on that right now."

Irving figures to be a key piece in any Davis-to-Boston scenario. He can become an unrestricted free agent this summer and recently has been less adamant about re-signing in Boston than he was in October. If Irving re-signs with the C's, perhaps that would convince Davis that Boston is a good destination for him in 2019-20 and beyond. Davis isn't eligible for free agency until the summer of 2020. Irving and Davis, as Vardon and others have noted, also are friends.

It's going to be fascinating to see how the Davis drama plays out after the season, and if the Los Angeles Lakers get another chance to land him after a public failure to do so at the deadline. It's just another story in what figures to be an absolutely crazy summer that could see several marquee players switch teams.

