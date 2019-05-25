Kyrie Irving gifts WNBA star Sue Bird a pair of Kyrie 5 sneakers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Thanks to Kyrie Irving, WNBA star Sue Bird can add another pair of sneakers to her collection.

Irving gifted a pair of Kyrie 5s to Bird with a message that read, "Keep Sue Fresh."

Check Bird's new kicks out below:

Kyrie Irving with the assist. @S10Bird staying fresh in a special Kyrie 5 colorway. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fpGRvH4Qsi — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) May 25, 2019

A great gesture from Kyrie that undoubtedly brightened up what's been a tough offseason for Bird. The Seattle Storm guard will miss most if not all of the 2019 season with a knee injury.

As for Irving, all eyes will be on him once NBA free agency begins June 30.

