Kyrie Irving is first Celtics star to accomplish this feat since Larry Bird

Kyrie Irving's excellent all-around play in Saturday's win over the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden helped him accomplish an impressive feat -- one not seen from a Boston Celtics player since franchise legend Larry Bird's prime.

Kyrie Irving has recorded at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in each of his last two games. The last @celtics player to reach each of those marks in consecutive games was Larry Bird on Feb. 13 & 14, 1986. — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) March 17, 2019

Bird arguably was at the peak of his powers during the 1985-86 season as he led the Celtics to a 67-15 regular-season record before cruising through the playoffs for a 16th NBA Finals triumph. In fact, the second game noted in the tweet above was the famous Valentine's Day road matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers during which Bird almost exclusively used his left hand just for fun.

Speaking of spectacular individual years, Irving currently is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career.

The superstar point guard is leading the Celtics with 23.7 points and 7.1 assists per game. He also leads the team with a 41.1 percent mark from 3-point range (among players with 50-plus attempts).

Bird won the NBA MVP award in 1985-86 and that Celtics team is considered by many people as the best in league history. The 2018-19 Celtics aren't on the 1985-86 squad's level in terms of consistency or sheer dominance, but the current team definitely has a chance to enjoy the same kind of ending to the season. For that to happen, however, the Celtics need Irving to play at an MVP level, and he's certainly shown he's capable of that in previous playoff runs.

