Kyrie Irving expresses himself on Celtics' logo after Nets' Game 4 win

Kyrie Irving sent a clear message to Boston Celtics fans after leading the Brooklyn Nets to victory in Game 4.

The former C's guard was the target of loud boos and chants during Games 3 and 4 at TD Garden. After Sunday night's game, he responded by walking to halfcourt and stomping on the Celtics' logo.

Watch below:

.@KendrickPerkins and @tvabby discuss Kyrie Irving stomping the Celtics logo before he left the floor tonight pic.twitter.com/nC4cv1Dahn — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 31, 2021

Moments later, a fan tossed a water bottle at Irving as he exited the arena. The fan was promptly identified and arrested by TD Garden security.

Irving scored 39 points while bringing down 11 rebounds in the Nets' 141-126 win. The Celtics now are on the brink of elimination as the Nets lead the series 3-1 heading back to Brooklyn.

Tip-off for Game 5 between the Celtics and Nets is set for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.