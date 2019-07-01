Kyrie Irving explains why he's joining Nets in post-Celtics Instagram video originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

According to Kyrie Irving's latest Instagram post, we probably should have seen this coming.

After agreeing to sign with the Nets along with Kevin Durant in free agency Sunday night, the former Boston Celtics guard shared in an Instagram video Monday what many suspected: The prospect of coming "home" lured him to Brooklyn.

Irving, who was born in Australia but grew up in West Orange, N.J., said he first knew he wanted to play for the Nets in fourth grade after watching them in the NBA Finals.

"This is a dream I want to fulfill," Irving said in the video, set to Jay-Z's "Public Service Announcement."

"In my heart, I knew I always wanted to play at home," he added. "And home is where my heart is. It's always been there."

A snide Celtics fan would agree that Kyrie's heart wasn't in Boston this past season, as his October promise to re-sign with the Celtics went up in smoke after a tumultuous campaign.

Irving appeared to partially (and indirectly) address his past in Monday's video.

"I wouldn't change anything about this journey at all," Irving said. "It's brought me back here."

The 27-year-old has come a long way since expressing a desire to have his No. 11 jersey sent to the TD Garden rafters in Boston, as it appears he's all-in on a Brooklyn homecoming ... for now.

