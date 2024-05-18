Kyrie Irving expects Thunder’s ‘best shot’ in Game 6 as they face elimination

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face elimination for the first time this season in Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks. OKC trails the Round 2 series 3-2 after a Game 5 loss.

Heading into the contest, the Mavericks have experienced on their side. Luka Doncic has had plenty of postseason experience during his time in the league. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving is a career 13-0 in closeout games in the playoffs.

Ahead of Game 6, Irving said he expects the Thunder to come out swinging as they’ll be desperate to avoid seeing their season end.

“Their best shot. More than desperation,” Irving said. “We know this is their last chance to save their season.”

Regardless of how this series plays out, the 32-year-old is impressed with what the Thunder have built over the last few years, saying this is likely the first of several playoff runs with this core.

“They’re a great young core and they’re gonna be a team that’s gonna challenge us for the next few years,” Irving said.

The Thunder will need break-out performances from Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to force a Game 7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the best player in this series and has done more than enough to put the Thunder in the driver’s seat.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire