Kyrie Irving on ESPN: ‘Nothing but proud’ of Celtics, Stevens

As his teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs without him, Kyrie Irving appeared on ESPN's "SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt" and expressed his pride in how the Celtics have continued to persevere.

"We have a bunch of young guys on our team but, the way they are playing right now, they're playing like experienced veterans...," Irving said. "I'm just nothing but proud of them, as well as Brad Stevens and the coaching staff."

The Celtics lead the Sixers 1-0 in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Game 2 is tonight at TD Garden. The C's have advanced despite losing Gordon Hayward and Irving to injuries and, for a time, were without Marcus Smart and now Jaylen Brown.

Knee surgery ended Irving's season in March but he told Van Pelt that while it's tough to be shut down for the playoffs, "I'm in a great place...I want to show as much support as I can for my teammates and the best fans, the Boston fans. I try to always stay involved, stay engaged as much as possible."

Here's the full interview: