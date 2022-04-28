Kyrie Irving Is Eligible for a $248 Million USD Five Year Contract With the Brooklyn Nets

While the 2021-22 NBA season may be over for the Brooklyn Nets, the team appears to be making moves for better odds next season. At the topic of conversation are star players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Recently, Irving reassured fans that he intends to stay with the Nets and that his relationship with KD is strong, despite rumors.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Irving is now eligible for a five year contract with Brooklyn for up to $248 million USD. On Monday, Irving said,

"In terms of my extension I don't really plan on going anywhere. This is added motivation for our franchise to be at the top of the league for the next few years. I'm just looking forward to the summer and just building with our guys here."

While Irving might be looking at a five year extension, it is unclear if Brooklyn is willing to commit or will try to get concessions for him to agree to a four-year deal instead. The alternative would be more in-line with KD's current contract worth around $200 million USD. KD continues to show his support for his teammate saying in a previous post-game interview, "I would love for him to play more. Life is way more important to me than that. I can't be pissed off. I can't end the friendship based on something like that. Our friendship is based off who we are as human beings. The basketball adds to it. If we don't get along on the basketball court, we can easily talk it out as friends."

Elsewhere in the NBA, LeBron James and Kevin Durant's elimination has marked the first NBA playoffs in 17 years that they are not in the second round.