Kyrie Irving drains game winner to beat Knicks, gives jersey to his father

In the Nets season opener, Kyrie Irving stumbled but then got a pretty clean look at a game-winner, but missed it.

That wasn’t happening twice.

The Knicks had battled from 18 back to have the lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter, but Irving had the last laugh on the Knicks fans that had booed him earlier, hitting a game-winning three.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





After the game, an emotional Irving gave his jersey to his father.

Irving finished with 26 points on 8-of-19 shooting. And one of the most clutch players in the NBA lived up to his billing.