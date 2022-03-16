Kyrie Irving credits Nets' chemistry after scoring franchise-record 60 points vs. Magic

Kyrie Irving jumping in mid air with ball surrounded by Magic defenders

A week after he scored 50 points against the Charlotte Hornets, Kyrie Irving took things a step farther on Tuesday, dropping a career-high and a Nets franchise record 60 points in a monstrous 150-108 win over the Orlando Magic.

Irving’s box score line was as incredible as it was efficient, as he scored 60 points on 20-of-31 shooting in just 35 minutes. He also added six rebounds and four assists while shooting 8-of-12 from three-point range.

“It felt good. I think it really is a testament to the way that we’ve ben gelling as a team and us just giving each other confidence and doing the right things,” Irving told the YES Network in a courtside interview after the game. “When you can get 60 in the flow of a game and it doesn’t seem forced and you’re not putting up a few too many bad shots and you come to the bench and guys are supporting you telling you to go after the record, that makes basketball well worth it.”



Irving tied the previous Nets franchise record of 57 points (set by Deron Williams in 202) early in the fourth, and after he drilled a three-pointer to give him the new franchise mark with 8:32 left in the game and the Nets up 131-94, his night came to an end.

“Somebody told me on the bench what (the record was) was. I’m just grateful it came in the flow of the game,” Irving said. “A few shots I probably shouldn’t have taken, tough ones, double-teams, triple-teams coming, but as long as I could do it with a smile on my face and my teammates weren’t too angry at me, it made this night worthwhile.

“I’m just glad that it wasn’t an empty 50-plus game and we could go back home and just get things started again tomorrow.”

After the game, Steve Nash and Kevin Durant (who scored 53 points himself on Sunday) both praised Irving for his special performance.

“He’s just incredible. I felt like he had my career highlight reel in the first 12 minutes of the game,” Nash said with a laugh. “Special to watch him every night, but special to watch him on nights like this where he’s in total control, total command, gets wherever he wants and is able to finish amongst the trees. It’s just a pleasure to see it up close and to be a part of it.”

“We know this is a huge night for Kai, but he even said it coming into the locker room, he’s like ‘We’ve got more to do,” and I love that mentality, even on a special night like this,” said Durant.