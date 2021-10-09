Kyrie Irving could consider retirement if traded?

There is no indication — yet — that the 76ers have an interest in exploring the Simmons-for-Kyrie Irving trade being thrown around as the natural “solution” for two Atlantic Division teams facing major headaches to start the season. Reason being: It is not at all the obvious solution it would appear to be on paper. There is a belief in some corners of the league that Irving would retire, or at least deeply ponder it, if Brooklyn suddenly traded him. The 29-year-old is also a challenge to manage in the best of times and can become a free agent as soon as next summer if he declines his lucrative player option for the 2022-23 season. Forget how tantalizing it is to imagine Brooklyn adding Simmons’ playmaking and defense. Does any of this sound like a palatable solution for Philly?

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

More on this storyline

Jake Fischer: Anyone who I know who’s been remotely involved with Brooklyn since they signed Kevin and Kyrie in 2019 have maintained that he does not want to go anywhere, but be in Brooklyn. He wants to be in Brooklyn with Kevin and they want to win a championship together. -via Spotify / October 6, 2021

Jake Fischer: James Harden’s people have told various people around the NBA that they trust who have told me that they expect Kyrie to to be there and be long term -via Spotify / October 6, 2021

Yet several league sources with knowledge of the situation strongly pushed back on the notion that either Irving or the Nets are looking to make such a move. “Kyrie came to Brooklyn to win a championship alongside Kevin Durant,” one veteran executive told B/R. James Harden’s confidants, sources said, have communicated they expect Irving to be part of Brooklyn for the foreseeable future. -via Bleacher Report / September 30, 2021