Kyrie Irving Considering Shoulder Surgery

With 11 games on Saturday's slate, there is plenty of NBA action to discuss, including yet another monster triple-double from Luka Doncic and another 40-point explosion from Trae Young. Unfortunately, there are also lots of injuries updates to pass along.

Saturday's Standouts:

Trae Young led the Hawks to a surprising victory over the Pacers on Saturday night, pouring in 40 points in an efficient fashion. Young was 12-of-23 from the floor and 12-of-14 from the free-throw stripe, to go along with four rebounds, eight assists, two steals and five 3-pointers in 37 minutes. It was Young's fifth 40-burger this season, which is second to only James Harden.

Jae Crowder (ankle soreness) was initially questionable for this contest and had to match up against Kawhi Leonard for most of the evening. However, he helped guide the Grizzlies to victory over the Clippers, as he shockingly exploded for arguably the best all-around stat line of his career. Crowder finished 27 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals, three blocks, one turnover and six 3-pointers in 31 minutes.

Terry Rozier powered the Hornets to a remarkable comeback victory over the Mavs on Saturday, knocking down a clutch 3-pointer to send the game to overtime and nailing the go-ahead 3-pointer in OT. He finished with 29 points (10-of-15 FGs), five 3-pointers, six rebounds and eight assists and just one turnover. Scary Terry, who had 30/6/3 on Thursday, is on a tear in 2020. Not to be outdone, Devonte Graham racked up 27 points and 13 assists. Remarkably, Graham has now handed out double-digit dimes in five of the Hornets' last six games.

Jamal Murray didn't score a single point in the first quarter on Saturday but still managed to finish with 39 points with one rebound, four assists, two steals, one block and three 3-pointers. He did so quite efficiently, shooting 13-of-19 from the floor and was a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe.

Luka Doncic messed around and got yet another triple-double on Saturday night, scoring 39 points, ripping down 12 rebounds, and dishing out ten dimes in 43 minutes in an overtime loss to the Hornets. We are not even halfway through the season, and Luka has already passed Jason Kidd for most trip-dubs by a Maverick in one season. His ten in 2019-20 are the most in the NBA. Also, consider this: Doncic now has eight 30-point triple-doubles before his 21st birthday. That's five more than every other under-21 player in NBA history combined.

Ish Smith came out of nowhere to score a career-high 32 points with three rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one three-pointer in 34 minutes. Ish was 15-of-24 from the field. With Bradley Beal (lower right leg soreness) sidelined, Smith stepped in and stepped up.

Andre Drummond only logged 29 minutes before fouling out, but still managed to rack up 14 points (7-of-14 FGs), 18 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots. It's also worth noting that, after the game, he addressed rumors that of the Pistons potentially trading him and stated that he wants to finish his career in Detroit. "I was never brought up to be a quitter. If I start somewhere, I try to finish there, try to complete the mission, which is to win a championship here," Drummond said. "It will never be me that wants to go anywhere ... I love being here. I would love to play here the rest of my career."

Alec Burks was a beast off the bench on Saturday, finishing with 27 points (5-of-13 FGs), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and three 3-pointers in 32 minutes. And not only did Burks get to the free-throw line 14 times, but he also knocked down all 14 freebies.

Lonzo Ball stayed hot on Saturday night, totaling 24 points (9-of-19 FGs), six rebounds, ten assists (vs. just two turnovers), two steals, a block and four 3-pointers in a win over the Kings. It was his third straight game with at least 23 points, and he's averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 2.0 steals, 4.3 3-pointers and 2.0 turnovers over this three-game tear.

On the Radar:

Jaren Jackson Jr. shot 9-of-10 from the field for 24 points with six rebounds, four blocks and three 3-pointers in 34 minutes in the Grizzlies shocking victory over the Clippers. Ja Morant had 22 points, four rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one 3-pointer in 30 minutes. Dillon Brooks tallied 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and six 3-pointers in 28 minutes.

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points in the loss to Memphis but needed 24 shots to do so (8-of-24 FGs). He added eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, five turnovers and two 3-pointers in 35 minutes. Doc Rivers refused to rule out Kawhi from Sunday's afternoon matchup with the Knicks, but Leonard playing in both ends of a back-to-back would be a first. Montrezl Harrell was the only Clipper that performed well, shooting 11-of-16 from the field for 28 points with nine rebounds, three assists and two turnovers in 26 minutes.

The Raptors backcourt of Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry torched the Nets on Saturday. FVV exploded for 29 points, four rebounds, 11 assists and five 3-pointers in 36 minutes. Lowry had 26 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block, one turnover and five 3-pointers in 43 minutes. Serge Ibaka recorded his fifth straight double-double (21 points and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes).With Pascal Siakam (groin strain) and Marc Gasol (hamstring) sidelined for the foreseeable future, these three will continue to shoulder the offense and post impressive numbers.

Caris LeVert (right thumb surgery) returned to NBA action on Saturday after missing 24 straight games. He shot 5-of-7 from the field for 13 points with one assist and two 3-pointers in 16 minutes. With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) out of the mix, LeVert should see plenty of scoring opportunities once he works his way into game shape. Spencer Dinwiddie had 23 points, three rebounds, seven assists, one block and two 3-pointers in 31 minutes, but the Nets dropped their fifth straight game.

Kevin Huerter remained hot on Saturday, racking up 26 points (10-of-18 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs) with six rebounds, five assists, two steals and four 3-pointers on a season-high 41 minutes. Over the Hawks last three games, Huerter is averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 boards, 4.7 dimes, 3.0 treys and 1.7 steals in 37.4 minutes. He should be universally owned.

Domantas Sabonis tallied 25 points, 11 boards, four board while converting 11 of his 15 FG attempts Saturday night. Sabonis has been solidly consistent all year long and ranks inside the top-50 in nine-category fantasy formats in 2019-20.

After beating up on the Cavs Saturday night, the surging Thunder have now won five in a row and nine of the last ten. OKC used a well-balanced effort in Cleveland, with six different players scoring in double figures. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points (9-of-14 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), seven rebounds and two steals. Chris Paul had seven points (3-of-9 FGs), four rebounds and ten assists in 30 minutes. Steven Adams once again dominated the paint, tallying ten points, 16 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one blocked shot in 30 minutes. After stumbling out of the gates this season, he's back inside the top-100 overall in nine-cat formats.

The situation in Cleveland turned ugly on Saturday. First, The Athletic reported that Kevin Love had "an emotional verbal outburst" directed toward general manager Koby Altman following shootaround, expressing his displeasure and disgust with the organization. Then the Cavs got blown out by OKC, and Love looked angry at times and disinterested at others. He logged 30 minutes and finished with 12 points (4-of-10 FGs, 1-of-1 FTs), three rebounds, one assist and three 3-pointers. However, it would not be shocking if this situation escalates. Meanwhile, Darius Garland totaled 20 points (6-of-13 FGs, 5-of-6 FTs), one rebound, seven assists, one steal and three 3-pointers in 35 minutes. Cedi Osman had 22 and four boards. Collin Sexton scored a team-high 30 points (on 12-of-22 shooting) with five rebounds, two assists and two 3-pointers in 36 minutes.

Nikola Jokic was disappointingly unaggressive in Saturday's loss to the Wizards, as he finished with 14 points (4-of-10 FGs, 5-of-7 FTs), ten rebounds, four assists, one steal and one three-pointer in 30 minutes. Surprisingly, The Joker has dished out four or fewer assists in four straight games. Michael Porter Jr. came back down to earth, totaling seven points, two rebounds and one blocked shot in 12 minutes. Speaking with reporters pregame, coach Michael Malone said that Porter would see around 25 minutes a night off the bench moving forward; but he didn't deliver.

Jayson Tatum bounced back from a 2-for-16 dud on Friday to knock down 12 of his 15 FG attempts Saturday night, en route to 28 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes. Gordon Hayward added 24/5/3 on 9-of-14 shooting. Enes Kanter (chin) chipped in 17 points, 12 rebounds, a steal and two blocks in 23 minutes off the bench.

Zach LaVine scored 35 points to go with two rebounds, three assists and four steals in 38 minutes. He hit 11 of his 21 FG attempts but was just 8-of-14 from the charity stripe. Kris Dunn totaled 13 points, four rebounds, seven assists three steals and two turnovers in 40 minutes. Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in 36 minutes.

Donovan Mitchell did his thing in Orlando, leading the Jazz to a victory by scoring a game-high 32 points on 14-of-21shooting with three rebounds, six assists and four 3-pointers in 35 minutes. During Utah's current five-game winning streak, Mitchell is averaging 26.3 points, 4.3 boards, 6.5 assists, and 2.5 treys while shooting 54% from the floor, 42% from downtown and 86 from the stripe. Rudy Gobert didn't block a shot but had eight points, 17 boards and four assists. Georges Niang scored a season-high 15 points with five rebounds, three assists and a career-high five 3-pointers in 17 minutes off the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted relatively pedestrian numbers, at least by his standards, on Saturday, finishing with 32 points, eight boards, one assist, one steal and zero turnovers. The best part of his night was his efficiency; Giannis was 7-of-12 from the floor, 3-of-7 from downtown and 15-of-18 from the free-throw line. Brook Lopez scored 10 points (3-of-6 FGs, 3-of-4 FTs) with six rebounds, one 3-pointer and a season-high-tying seven blocks in 25 minutes. Khris Middleton had 20/5/3.

DeMar DeRozan stayed hot Saturday night, shooting 8-of-14 from the floor and 10-of-11 from the stripe for 26 points with four boards, five dimes one steal and one turnover. Notably, DeRozan has now scored over 20 points and shot over 50% from the floor in seven straight games. Per Basketball-Reference, that breaks a tie with Tim Duncan and David Robinson for the longest such streak by a Spurs player over the last 30 years.

Sekou Doumbouya drew another start in place of Blake Griffin (knee) and played well, tallying 16 points (6-of-10 FGs), ten rebounds, two assists, two steals, one blocked shot and four 3-pointers in 38 minutes. Considering Griffin's alarming injury issues, Doumbouya is worth grabbing off the wire.

Draymond Green was ejected from Saturday's game early in the third quarter after picking up two technical fouls. He had logged 22 minutes before getting booted. Omari Spellman scored a career-high 23 points (8-of-11 FGs) with five rebounds, one assist, four steals, one blocked shot and four 3-pointers in 20 minutes.

Buddy Hield scored 24 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and added three triples, three assists and two steals. It was his fifth straight game with at least 20 points, five boards and three treys. Harrison Barnes needed only 12 FG attempts to pour in 30 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes. He hit 9-of-12 shots, 2-of-2 3-pointers and 10-of-12 free throws.

Injury Tracker:

Kyrie Irving (shoulder) finally spoke with the media on Saturday, and what he had to say certainly wasn't encouraging. Irving acknowldeged he has met with numerous specialists since initially injuring his shoulder back on Nov. 4th He also stated that he has had trouble lifting his shoulder when shooting and is dealing with bursitis in there. Kyrie had a cortisone shot on Christmas Eve and will wait a while longer to determine if it provides the intended relief. If not, he will consider surgery, which would likely sideline him for 3-4 months. At this point, it would be surprising if we see him before February, and he may have played his last game this season.

Both Paul George (left hamstring tightness) and Patrick Beverley (wrist) sat out Saturday's game vs. the Grizzlies. However, coach Doc Rivers said they both might play Sunday vs. the Knicks. However, it's worth noting that 1) LA is hosting the lowly Knicks, and 2) the Clippers don't play again until next Friday. Thus, if George sits out both ends of the back-to-back, he'd get six full days of rest/rehab.

Kemba Walker (illness) reportedly did not travel with the team to Chicago for Saturday's game vs. the Bulls. It was the second straight game on the shelf for Kemba due to the illness. Boston's next game is Monday night in Washington.

Dejounte Murray (personal) did not play Saturday but is reportedly expected to rejoin the team for Monday's game vs. Milwaukee. Derrick White got the start vs. the Bucks and played 24 minutes, scoring nine points (3-of-7 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs) with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one 3-pointer.

Kevin Porter Jr. (personal) did not play Saturday vs. OKC. Over the Cavs previous five contests, Porter was averaging averaged 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 dimes in 26.2 minutes.

Bradley Beal (lower right leg soreness) was ruled out Saturday. He sat out Friday after re-aggravating his leg issue on Wednesday. However, speaking with reporters before Friday's contest, coach Scott Brooks told reporters that the injury was "nothing serious," which was obviously welcome news. Jordan McRae (who had 35 on Friday), started again in place of Beal on Saturday but shot just 3-of-15 for 11 points with four rebounds, two assists, one blocked shot and one three-pointer in 29 minutes. Troy Brown Jr. was the primary beneficiary on Saturday, tallying 25 points (10-of-12 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two 3-pointers in 36 minutes.

John Collins (back contusion), Jabari Parker (throat infection) and Cam Reddish (wrist) were all unable to play Saturday vs. the Pacers. Collins injured his back in the third quarter of Friday's loss to the Celtics when he fell awkwardly trying to block a Jayson Tatum dunk. He limped to the locker room and was ruled out shortly thereafter. Bruno Fernando and Damian Jones both started but didn't do much. Bruno had 10 points (4-of-6 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs) with four rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes. Jones logged just ten minutes. Alex Len scored 16 points with nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks in 27 minutes off the bench

D'Angelo Russell (right shoulder contusion) did not play on Saturday against the Pistons, but coach Steve Kerr said he is planning to play Monday vs. the Kings.

T.J. McConnell (right ankle sprain) left Saturday's game in the fourth quarter and did not return. The Pacers hope to get Malcolm Brogdon (back) in the mix next week.

Nerlens Noel sprained his left ankle in the second half of Saturday's victory over the Cavaliers and was unable to return. Mike Muscala re-entered the rotation in this one and would soak up extra minutes if Noel misses time.

Lauri Markkanen left the second half of Saturday's game with a left ankle injury and did not return to the contest. He stepped on Marcus Smart's foot and appeared to be in some discomfort. He had 15 points, four rebounds, a steal and three 3-pointers before exiting. Thaddeus Young will likely slide into the starting lineup in Lauri misses any time.

Kristaps Porzingis (sore right knee) sat out Saturday and said he doesn't believe he will be back for Monday's game vs. the Bulls, "but hopefully the game after that." Dallas hosts Denver on Wednesday. Maxi Kleber exploded for a career-high 24 points to go along with six triples, four rebounds, two assists and a block in 35 minutes in Saturday's overtime loss to the Hornets. He'll be in line for plenty of minutes again on Monday.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) did not play on Saturday against the Pelicans. This was expected after Bogdanovic tweaked his ankle during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game vs. the Grizzlies and was unable to practice on Friday.

Thomas Bryant (right foot) "is still at least a week away as he continues to rehab a stress reaction in his foot," according to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports.

The Suns announced on Saturday that Frank Kaminsky will be sidelined indefinitely with a right patella stress fracture and that he will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. Kaminsky won't return to early February, at the earliest which means he belongs on the waiver wire in all standard fantasy leagues. Even with Kaminsky out, Dario Saric has been ineffective and seen his minutes dwindle of late. The primary beneficiary has been Aron Baynes, who scored 20 points, grabbed 12 boards and added two triples, two assists and one block in 29 minutes on Friday night.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said that Pascal Siakam (groin strain) and Marc Gasol (hamstring) are "still a ways away" from returning.

Elfrid Payton (personal) and Dennis Smith Jr. (oblique) are both questionable for Sunday against the Clippers. Elf's girlfriend gave birth to their daughter Friday morning, but he still made it to Phoenix for Friday's game vs. the Suns. DSJ has missed three straight games due to the oblique issue.

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Andrew Wiggins (illness), Jeff Teague (knee), Treveon Graham (illness) and Noah Vonleh (left gluteal contusion) are all questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Cavs. It may have been easier for the Wolves to list who wasn't on the injured list. Wiggins was seen practicing on Saturday and did travel with the team to Cleveland. If KAT misses another game, Gorgui Dieng will draw another start. If Teague is out, Shabazz Napier is worth considering as a streamer.

Anthony Davis (shoulder) is probable for Sunday against the Pistons. Alex Caruso (right calf tightness) is questionable. Caruso sat out Friday's game after getting injured in Wednesday's contest.

Justise Winslow (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Blazers. Winslow has missed each of Miami's previous 14 contests, but it finally appears he's at least inching closer to a return.