This new Kyrie Irving billboard won't sit well with Celtics fans

*****

By now, it's safe to say the majority of Celtics fans have moved on from their ex Kyrie Irving and are happy with their new star Kemba Walker.

But the former C's guard's "I plan on re-signing here next year" speech, followed by a drama-filled 2018-19 campaign and his subsequent decision to leave Boston for Brooklyn in free agency, have undoubtedly made him public enemy No. 1 in Boston.

A new Nike billboard outside Madison Square Garden won't help Irving's cause, as it shows he wanted to leave the Celtics for Brooklyn all along.

"In my heart, I knew I always wanted to play at home," the billboard reads.

Check it out below:

Irving, a New Jersey native, grew up a fan of the New Jersey Nets and has made it clear since signing with Brooklyn that the prospect of "coming home" is what ultimately swayed his decision.

Still, given the 27-year-old's tumultuous tenure in Boston, a billboard emphasizing where his heart was all along probably won't sit well with C's fans.

Five games into the season, the Celtics sit at 4-1 while Irving and the Nets (3-4) aim to bounce back from a rocky start.

